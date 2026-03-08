Women’s Day 2026 | Macho No More: Women Directors In Contemporary Indian Cinema

For decades, Indian cinema has been structured around the familiar male gaze. We saw the world with the default lens of a man—a heterosexual cisgendered man at that. Women were omnipresent on screen but rarely central as thinking, feeling subjects. They were the dancing, suffering, sacrificing muses, mothers and objects of desire. Their physicality as well as interiority appeared on screen as interpreted by men. The camera watched them, but seldom to look at how they saw things. Filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Rituparno Ghosh, Deepa Mehta and Kalpana Lajmi became the outliers.