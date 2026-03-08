Women's Day 2026 | 7 Powerful Indian Films That Centre Women In Narratives

Recent Indian films are portraying women with far more depth, moving beyond the stereotypes that once dominated mainstream cinema.
Films like Laapataa Ladies, Mrs., Lipstick Under My Burkha, Girls Will Be Girls, and All We Imagine As Light highlight complex female experiences while questioning social norms and patriarchy.
Together, these stories show that women's narratives are not a niche category but an essential and powerful part of contemporary storytelling.
Every year on March 8, International Women's Day offers a moment to pause and reflect on the journeys, struggles and triumphs of women across the world. Cinema has always been one of the most powerful ways to tell these stories. For decades, however, mainstream Indian films often placed women on the margins, as romantic interests, sacrificial mothers or symbols of virtue.
That landscape has been slowly but steadily shifting.
In the past few years, a new generation of filmmakers and storytellers has begun to centre women in more complex, honest and sometimes uncomfortable ways. These films are not simply about "strong female characters"; they explore desire, labour, identity, anger and vulnerability. They question everyday patriarchy and highlight experiences that often remain invisible within families and communities.
The result is a body of work that feels both personal and politically resonant. Some films approach these ideas through humour, others through quiet drama or social commentary. Together, they show how the portrayal of women in Indian cinema is expanding beyond stereotypes.
This Women's Day, here are seven recent films that stand out for their challenge to conventions and compelling female narratives.
1. Mrs. (2023)
Led by Sanya Malhotra, Mrs. is a deeply affecting drama about the invisible emotional and physical labour many women perform within the home. The film follows a newly married woman who gradually realises how suffocating the expectations are from her within her marriage.
Adapted from Jeo Baby’s acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), the story unfolds through everyday rituals—cooking, cleaning, serving, revealing how routine domestic life can quietly become a space of control. Malhotra’s restrained performance captures the exhaustion and frustration of a woman who begins to question the traditions she is expected to accept without complaint.
What makes Mrs powerful is its simplicity. It does not rely on dramatic confrontations but instead shows how everyday patriarchy operates in subtle ways.
2. Laapataa Ladies (2023)
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies approaches gender politics through humour and warmth. Set in rural India, the story begins with a simple but absurd situation: two newly married brides are accidentally swapped during a train journey.
What follows is a charming yet insightful look at identity, marriage and the expectations placed on young women. As the characters navigate confusion and misunderstanding, the film gently questions social norms around arranged marriages, women’s education and female agency.
With its blend of satire and empathy, Laapataa Ladies proves that stories about gender inequality can also be entertaining and deeply humane.
3. Fakt Mahilao Maate (2022)
The Gujarati social dramedy Fakt Mahilao Maate takes an inventive approach to examining gender dynamics. The story centres on a man who suddenly gains the unusual ability to hear women's thoughts.
What begins as a comic premise gradually reveals deeper truths about how women often feel unheard or misunderstood within everyday life. As the protagonist listens to the thoughts of the women around him, from family members to strangers, he is forced to confront the biases and assumptions he once took for granted.
The film uses humour to spark reflection, making it both engaging and socially sharp.
4. Chhatriwali (2023)
Chhatriwali, starring Rakul Preet Singh, tackles a subject rarely discussed openly in mainstream Hindi cinema: sexual health and contraception.
The film follows a chemistry graduate who begins working at a condom manufacturing company. As she learns more about the science and social stigma surrounding contraception, she decides to challenge the widespread misinformation and taboo surrounding the topic.
Blending comedy with social awareness, the film encourages conversations about responsibility, consent and safe sex—subjects often avoided in popular entertainment.
5. Girls Will Be Girls (2024)
Shuchi Talati's Girls Will Be Girls is a delicate, yet bold coming-of-age story set in a Himalayan boarding school. The film explores a teenage girl's journey through adolescence as she begins to experience desire, independence and emotional confusion.
At the same time, it examines the complicated relationship between the girl and her mother, whose own past and insecurities shape their dynamic.
Rather than presenting adolescence as purely rebellious or romantic, the film captures the awkwardness, curiosity and contradictions of growing up. Its honesty and emotional nuance earned it strong recognition in the international festival circuit.
6. All We Imagine As Light (2024)
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light stands as one of the most significant Indian films of recent years. Set in Mumbai, the story follows the lives of two nurses as they navigate friendship, longing and personal uncertainty in a city that never stops moving.
Kapadia's filmmaking blends realism with a dreamlike quality, capturing the rhythms of urban life while focusing on the inner worlds of her characters. The film's international recognition, including major honours at global film festivals, reflects how deeply its intimate storytelling resonates across cultures.
At its heart, the film is about connection: between women, between strangers and between individuals and the cities they inhabit.
7. Bad Girl (2025)
Varsha Bharath’s Bad Girl offers an intimate and quietly rebellious look at a woman who refuses to fit into the mould society expects of her. The film follows Ramya, played by Anjali Sivaraman, a middle-class Tamil Brahmin girl growing up in a conservative household. Over the years, we watch her evolve from a restless teenager in the early days of social media to an independent working woman in her thirties.
Despite the title, the film does not portray Ramya as “bad.” Instead, it reflects the way society is quick to label women who question rules or behave differently. Ramya’s defiance is not dramatic or loud; it appears in small acts of resistance, moments where she chooses honesty and individuality over tradition.
Through her journey, Bad Girl examines how social expectations often prioritise conformity over personal happiness.
Why do these films matter?
For years, films centred on women were often labelled as "women-oriented", a term that sometimes made them seem like a niche category. But many filmmakers today argue that such labels can be limiting. Stories about women are not separate from mainstream storytelling; they are simply stories about human lives.
The films listed above illustrate this shift. Some are quiet, others playful or confrontational, but each expands the range of stories Indian cinema is willing to tell. They move beyond stereotypes and allow women to exist as complex individuals with ambitions, flaws and contradictions.
Indian cinema still has a long way to go in achieving true balance, but the growing number of films exploring women's experiences with honesty and imagination is an encouraging sign. These stories remind us that when women are placed at the centre of the narrative, cinema becomes richer, more layered and far more reflective of the world we live in.