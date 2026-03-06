The Boys Season 5 Trailer Out: Homelander Attempts To Take Over The World As Billy Butcher Returns To Stop Him

The Boys Season 5 trailer has been released by Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer for the most anticipated series, The Boys Season 5, has been unveiled by Amazon Prime Video. Emmy Award-winning drama series The Boys will conclude with its fifth season. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios' show will premiere on Prime Video in early April.

The Boys Season 5 trailer out

Set against the backdrop of political unrest and extreme violence, the trailer brings together the series’ iconic characters as they are set for the final confrontation.

In the fifth season of The Boys, Homelander wants to take over the world with his whims and impulsive nature. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp.” Annie struggles to resist the Supe-dominated world. Kimiko has gone missing. Butcher is ready to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map and will forever change the world and everyone in it. The trailer hints at an interesting and explosive climax.

“My power is absolute at heights no one’s ever dreamed of, but I have a bigger destiny,” Homelander says at the beginning of the trailer.

He is looking for “Vought’s first iteration of compound-V,” which would make him immortal. 

Butcher's plan to use the virus to “kill every f---ing Supe on the planet,” creates chaos.

Homelander says, “We need to prepare America for my ascension.”

Later, his biological father, Soldier Boy, confronts Butcher, who is now a supe as he has taken compound-V.

“You’re one of us now,” Soldier Boy says, to which Butcher replies, “Well, if you can't beat ‘em, join ‘em.”

“Then f---ing beat ‘em,” he adds, throwing a car.

Watch The Boys season 5 trailer here.

The Boys season 5 cast

Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki are part of the cast.

The Boys season 5 release date

The Boys Season 5 will premiere on April 8, 2026, with the first two episodes, followed by weekly episodes. The season finale will be out on May 20, 2026.

About The Boys

Based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, the American satirical superhero drama was developed by Eric Kripke. The first season was released in 2019, followed by the second one in 2020, and the third and fourth seasons in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

×

