The Boys Season 5 Trailer Out: Homelander Attempts To Take Over The World As Billy Butcher Returns To Stop Him

In the fifth season of The Boys, Homelander wants to take over the world with his whims and impulsive nature. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp.” Annie struggles to resist the Supe-dominated world. Kimiko has gone missing. Butcher is ready to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map and will forever change the world and everyone in it. The trailer hints at an interesting and explosive climax.