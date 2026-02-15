Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Trailer: Benedict, Sophie Face Class Divide

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 trailer released.
Benedict and Sophie confront class divide.
Netflix series heads towards emotional finale.
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 trailer has arrived, offering a glimpse into the emotional crossroads awaiting Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie. As the Netflix series moves towards its finale, the new footage signals that romance alone may not be enough to overcome the rigid social codes of Regency London.
The nearly two-minute trailer opens with Sophie firmly rejecting the suggestion that she is Benedict’s mistress, picking up from the unresolved tensions of Part 1. What follows is a series of charged exchanges, lavish ballroom moments and quiet confrontations that suggest their relationship is about to be tested in ways neither anticipated.
Bridgerton season 4 part 2 trailer: love meets reality
Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, appears torn between his growing affection for Sophie and the expectations placed upon him by society. Yerin Ha’s Sophie, meanwhile, faces mounting risks as her true identity threatens to surface. The narrative leans heavily into themes of class, loyalty and self-worth, framing their love story as both intimate and political.
Season 4 draws inspiration from Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer From a Gentleman, widely regarded as a Cinderella-like chapter within the Bridgerton book series. The adaptation continues the show’s signature blend of fairy-tale romance and sharp social commentary.
What to expect in the emotional finale
Beyond Benedict and Sophie, the trailer hints at evolving dynamics within the Bridgerton family. Francesca and John Stirling are seen settling into married life, while Colin and Penelope navigate fresh challenges following Penelope’s public exposure as Lady Whistledown. Familiar faces including Queen Charlotte appear briefly, suggesting that the final episodes will ripple across the wider Ton.
Produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, Bridgerton has remained one of Netflix’s most successful global franchises since its debut in 2020. Season 4 marks a shift by placing Benedict at the centre after earlier arcs focused on Daphne, Anthony and Colin.