Heated Rivalry Season 2 Update: Creator Jacob Tierney Reveals He Is 'In A Room All Day Long Writing’

Heated Rivalry Season 1, the rivals-to-lovers story, focusing on the relationship between Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, premiered in late 2025 on Canadian streaming service Crave and HBO Max. It not only became one of the most loved shows but the viewership skyrocketed in just a few week of its streaming. The makers are coming up with season 2 of the queer romantic drama. Creator Jacob Tierney has shared a major update on the show.
Heated Rivalry Season 2 update
Tierney, at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, told that he has been working hard on Season 2.
“I’m in a room all day writing. We’re still on track,” Tierney said.
Shooting will commence this summer.
Tierney doesn't want to take the pressure of expectations that audience has following the success of Season 1. “I think I realized a little while ago that what I have to do is go back to where my head was at the first time I wrote, which was love these books and try to make the smartest thing I can make of it.”
He confirmed of staying “faithful” to Rachel Reid’s novel, saying, “I’m not going to bail on that now.”
For the unversed, the show is based on Rachel Reid's best-selling Game Changers novel series.
About Heated Rivalry
Starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, the series follows two professional hockey players in Major League Hockey, who secretly fall in love.
“What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love,” read the official synopsis.
Season 2 of the Heated Rivalry was renewed just two weeks after the show premiered. It is expected to release in April, 2027.
François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Nadine Bhabha, Sophie Nélisse and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova are also part of the cast of Heated Rivalry.