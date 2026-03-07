Heated Rivalry Season 2 Update: Creator Jacob Tierney Reveals He Is 'In A Room All Day Long Writing’

Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney said he has been been working hard on Season 2.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Heated Rivalry season 2
Heated Rivalry season 2 update Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Heated Rivalry has been renewed for Season 2.

  • Creator Jacob Tierney has shared a major update on the show.

  • He revealed they are on track with season 2.

Heated Rivalry Season 1, the rivals-to-lovers story, focusing on the relationship between Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, premiered in late 2025 on Canadian streaming service Crave and HBO Max. It not only became one of the most loved shows but the viewership skyrocketed in just a few week of its streaming. The makers are coming up with season 2 of the queer romantic drama. Creator Jacob Tierney has shared a major update on the show.

Heated Rivalry Season 2 update

Tierney, at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, told that he has been working hard on Season 2.

“I’m in a room all day writing. We’re still on track,” Tierney said.

Shooting will commence this summer.

Heated Rivalry Season 2 release date - X
Heated Rivalry Season 2 Expected To Release In April 2027? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tierney doesn't want to take the pressure of expectations that audience has following the success of Season 1. “I think I realized a little while ago that what I have to do is go back to where my head was at the first time I wrote, which was love these books and try to make the smartest thing I can make of it.”

He confirmed of staying “faithful” to Rachel Reid’s novel, saying, “I’m not going to bail on that now.”

Related Content
England's Jacob Bethell, right, celebrates after scoring a century during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd SF: Bethell Becomes Youngest Englishman To Achieve This Rare Feat
Jamie Lee Curtis confirms The Bear will end with season 5 - X
Jamie Lee Curtis Confirms The Bear Will Conclude With Season 5: 'It's The End Of The Show'
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 - Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Returns: Rohit Shetty’s Show Unveils AI Promo
Zendaya in Euphoria 3 trailer - YouTube
Euphoria Season 3 Trailer: Zendaya's Rue Bennett Battles Drug Dealers As She Enters Adulthood
Related Content

For the unversed, the show is based on Rachel Reid's best-selling Game Changers novel series.

About Heated Rivalry

Starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, the series follows two professional hockey players in Major League Hockey, who secretly fall in love.

“What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love,” read the official synopsis.

Heated Rivalry - Crave
Heated Rivalry Scores On Passion Yet Feels Cautious

BY Debanjan Dhar

Season 2 of the Heated Rivalry was renewed just two weeks after the show premiered. It is expected to release in April, 2027.

François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Nadine Bhabha, Sophie Nélisse and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova are also part of the cast of Heated Rivalry.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Middle East Conflict: England, South Africa, West Indies To Leave India Soon On ICC Charter Flights - Report

  2. India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup 2026: How Captain Suryakumar Can Shape Outcome Of Ahmedabad Title Showdown

  3. India Vs New Zealand Preview, T20 World Cup Final: Team News, Strengths, Weaknesses – Everything You Need To Know

  4. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Can India Heal Ahmedabad’s Old Wounds In Another Title Pursuit?

  5. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Predicted XIs – Will Abhishek Sharma Play IND Vs NZ Title Clash?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Score, All England Open Semi-Final: Indian Shuttler's Match Up Next On Court

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Victor Lai LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match?

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra cabinet clears draft anti-conversion bill; 60-day notice, registration proposed

  2. Day In Pics: March 06, 2026

  3. From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With States?

  4. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  5. Mamata Launches Indefinite Sit-In Against 'Voter Purge' In Kolkata

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  4. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  5. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence