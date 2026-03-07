Heated Rivalry Season 2 Update: Creator Jacob Tierney Reveals He Is 'In A Room All Day Long Writing’

“What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love,” read the official synopsis.