Jamie Lee Curtis Confirms The Bear Will Conclude With Season 5: 'It's The End Of The Show'

One of the most loved and critically acclaimed shows, The Bear, will come to an end with Season 5, which is expected to be released in June 2026 on Hulu. Seasons 1–3 bagged multiple Emmy Awards and Golden Globes. The fourth season premiered in June 2025. In an Instagram post recently, Jamie Lee Curtis hinted that The Bear Season 5 is the last season of the show. Following the post, the Oscar award-winning actress has now confirmed that the show will end with its fifth season.
Jamie Lee Curtis confirms The Bear ending
Curtis, 67, on February 17, hinted at the show’s conclusion in an Instagram post. Curtis, who plays matriarch Donna Berzatto in The Bear, shared an emotional post featuring her on-screen daughter, Abby Elliott. “FINISHED STRONG,” she wrote, and added, "surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with. Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear, @lilcutieforever @thebearfx (sic)."
Now confirming it, she told Entertainment Tonight, "It is the end of the show."
"Everybody knows it's the end of the show."
Till now, except for Curtis, no one from the show has spoken about its ending. The actress said she is "not breaking any news to anybody". "They've said it from the beginning. It's the end of the show — it's not me announcing any endings of anything."
She called it a "great show" and feels "very lucky to have been asked to play Donna."
FX is yet to respond to Curtis' claim.