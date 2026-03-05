Jamie Lee Curtis Confirms The Bear Will Conclude With Season 5: 'It's The End Of The Show'

One of the most loved and critically acclaimed shows, The Bear, will come to an end with Season 5, which is expected to be released in June 2026 on Hulu. Seasons 1–3 bagged multiple Emmy Awards and Golden Globes. The fourth season premiered in June 2025. In an Instagram post recently, Jamie Lee Curtis hinted that The Bear Season 5 is the last season of the show. Following the post, the Oscar award-winning actress has now confirmed that the show will end with its fifth season.