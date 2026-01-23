Premier League: Brazil International Casemiro Will Leave Manchester United In The Summer

The midfielder joined from Real Madrid at the start of the 2022-23 season, and has won the EFL Cup and the FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford

Casemiro
Casemiro will leave Manchester United at the end of the season
  • Brazilian had joined from Real Madrid at the start of the 2022-23 season

  • Casemiro has directly contributed to 16 goals in that time

  • Casemiro has not revealed his future plans beyond the end of the season

Manchester United have announced Casemiro will leave at the end of the season, upon the expiry of his contract.

The midfielder joined from Real Madrid at the start of the 2022-23 season, and has won the EFL Cup and the FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

Since his arrival in Manchester, only Bruno Fernandes (127) and Diogo Dalot (115) have played more games in the Premier League for the Red Devils than Casemiro (97).

The Brazilian has directly contributed to 16 goals in that time (10 goals, six assists), the joint-fifth most for the club, with four of those strikes coming this season.

The 33-year-old has also had his disciplinary problems in England, though, with his 24 yellow cards and three red cards the most of any player at United since the 2022-23 campaign.

Casemiro will now aim to help United finish in the Champions League places in his final season, with the Red Devils now out of contention for any silverware.

“[The support] means so much, not just for me, but for all my family,” said Casemiro.

“It is so special, and I will always carry this club with me for all my life. I will always be a Manchester United fan, my whole family too.

“In England, I am red, I am Manchester United until death. So all I want to say is thank you for everything.

“[On] my presentation, my first day, since I arrived at the airport, everybody, the fans have been very, very warm to me. Not just with me, but with my whole family.

“The day I first came into the stadium, the fans were already singing my name and my songs, and I am never going to forget this, of course.

“It isn’t a goodbye, it is just a chapter in my life. I will always be with Manchester United.

“Thank you, thank you everyone that made this time in my life so special, especially the fans. I will never forget my song! Thank you very much.”

