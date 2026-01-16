Oliver Glasner Confirms Crystal Palace Exit At End Of Season

Crystal Palace are preparing for a managerial change after Oliver Glasner confirmed he will depart at the end of the season, following Marc Guehi’s impending move to Manchester City

Oliver Glasner Confirms Crystal Palace Exit At End Of Season
File photo of Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oliver Glasner announced his decision to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season

  • Glasner confirming he informed chairman Steve Parish in October that he wanted a new challenge

  • The Palace boss revealed Marc Guehi is finalising a transfer to Manchester City

Crystal Palace will be on the lookout for a new boss after Oliver Glasner confirmed he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

In a dramatic press conference on Friday, Glasner not only announced that he will not be staying on beyond the end of the campaign, but also confirmed that Marc Guehi is in the process of finalising a transfer to Manchester City.

Glasner also revealed that striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has thrived under his tutelage, is free to leave Palace this transfer window.

The Austrian, who led Palace to FA Cup glory last season, told reporters that he informed the club's chairman Steve Parish in October that he "wanted a new challenge".

Glasner said: "A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve in October, the international break.

"We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract.

"We agreed at the time it was best to keep it between us. It's best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months. I told the team today, because I think now it's important to have clarity.

"We had a very busy schedule so that's why we didn't want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace."

Glasner stressed that his decision had nothing to do with Palace electing to sell England defender Guehi.

And his goal now is on winning more silverware before heading off to pastures new, with Manchester United among the club's linked with the former Eintracht Frankfurt coach.

"I told Steve I'm just looking for a new challenge. I told him in October, it's nothing to do with the transfer window," Glasner added.

"I hate if something is written or said that is not true, and it was very tough for me not to respond. We have a great relationship, and we're always talking about what is best for Crystal Palace.

"I haven't spoken to any other club, I told the players that and promised them today I will give my best to give the best season in Crystal Palace history. We are now four points better off than we were at this stage of the season and we will do everything to bring another trophy back to Selhurst Park.

"We had the Conference League draw today, we will play Zrinjski Mostar from Bosnia in the play-off draw and I had a look at the draw tree, it'll be quite interesting who we could play in our section.

"I will do everything to help bring a trophy back to Selhurst Park."

Palace, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by sixth-tier Macclesfield last weekend, travel to Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.

