Marc Guehi Transfer News: Glasner Confirms England Defender Set For Man City Move

Marc Guehi close to completing a long-term move to Manchester City, Oliver Glasner confirms
Crystal Palace head coach confirms Guehi will not feature against Sunderland
25-year-old departs Palace after 188 appearances, captaining the club to their FA Cup triumph
Oliver Glasner has confirmed that a deal for Marc Guehi to join Manchester City is in the "final stages" ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with Sunderland.
Guehi, whose contract at Selhurst Park expires in the summer, has reportedly put pen to paper on a long-term contract with City.
The 25-year-old England international was the subject of interest for many top European clubs ahead of the 2025-26 season, with Liverpool close to striking a deal with Palace.
However, a move to the Premier League champions collapsed at the final hour, and though the Reds were reportedly keen on a January move, they have not followed through.
That has allowed Guehi to join Pep Guardiola's ranks, with City out for reinforcements in defence after Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias sustained injuries earlier this month.
"Latest understanding, the deal with Marc is in the final stages. We can't confirm, but it is not done. The result is Marc doesn't play tomorrow for us," Glasner told reporters.
"When the players want to move on, a deal will happen. It looks like it has happened now. Everyone wanted Marc [Guehi] to stay forever.
"I talked to him, of course, it stays between us. Marc showed it in the summer, shown it the whole autumn that he was 100% committed to the team and to Palace.
"I wish him all the best for the rest of his career. He is still at the beginning of his great career. He is a fantastic guy."
Guehi made the move to Palace in 2021 from Chelsea and has gone on to make 188 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.
He played a crucial role in the Eagles' FA Cup success, captaining the side to a 1-0 win over Manchester City to seal the club's first-ever major trophy.
City manager Guardiola was asked about the club's interest in Guehi during his news conference on Friday, but the Spaniard shut down the question with a firm "nothing to say".
"Without John [Stones], Ruben [Dias], Josko [Gvardiol] we are in a difficult situation for a long, long period," Guardiola added on his team's defensive issues.
"Ruben will be back soon. Josko, no. John, hopefully we will see."
Glasner revealed that he told the Palace players on Friday that Guehi was leaving the club, which prompted a surprised reaction from the team.
"It was for all of us. We had a meeting as normal – players are a little surprised," Glasner added.
"I told them we sold Michael Olise, and it was the best season in Palace's history. We lost Eze, and we are right now four points better than last year.
"We could always cope with the situation and we will show. It is up to us to show we can cope with this situation, again."
Another player who could find himself following Guehi out the exit door is Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Glasner confirming that the striker would be sold at the right price.
Mateta joined Palace in 2021, initially on loan from Mainz before completing a permanent switch to the Eagles, and has also been a key part of Palace's recent success.
The Frenchman has netted 56 goals in 184 outings for Palace, 17 of which came in the 2024-25 campaign.