Marc Guehi Set To Stay At Crystal Palace After Lead Deadline-Day Twist

Marc Guehi’s move to Liverpool collapsed on transfer deadline day as Crystal Palace failed to secure a replacement for the defender

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Crystal Palace Marc Guehi file photo
File photo of Marc Guehi in action for Crystal Palace.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Marc Guehi's potential £35m move to Liverpool is stalled

  • Crystal Palace failed to secure a replacement for Guehi

  • Jaydee Canvot's arrival from Toulouse deemed insufficient

Crystal Palace seem set to keep hold of Liverpool target Marc Guehi despite signing centre-back Jaydee Canvot.

Guehi, who scored as Palace beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Sunday, seemed likely to join the Premier League champions on Monday.

The England international reportedly completed a medical in London, yet a £35m move stalled due to Palace failing to bring in a replacement.

Palace were said to be in talks for Brighton's Igor Julio, yet that transfer broke down.

The Eagles did bring in Canvot from Toulouse, but the teenager was seemingly not deemed as an adequate replacement for Guehi, who has made 161 appearances across all competitions for Palace.

Guehi led Oliver Glasner's side to their first major trophy after they defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup final, before going on to lift the Community Shield with a win over new employers Liverpool last month. 

Indeed, since joining Palace in July 2021, no player has played more successful passes (8,093), made more clearances (609), won more aerial duels (276) and made more interceptions (149) than Guehi for the Eagles in all competitions, while only Tyrick Mitchell (170) has featured more times for the club during that timeframe. 

Of the defenders to attempt over 7,500 passes in the Premier League since Guehi's Palace debut, only Gabriel Magalhaes (89.6%), Virgil van Dijk (90.7%), Lewis Dunk (90.8%) and Ruben Dias (93.4%) have a better pass accuracy than Guehi's (86%). 

Related Content
Related Content

An outgoing from Palace on Monday was that of Odsonne Edouard, who completed a permanent transfer to Lens.

Guehi is out of contract at Palace at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Virat Kohli Faces Fan Fury For Statements On Chinnaswamy Stampede

  2. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

  3. R Ashwin Likely To Become First Indian Cricketer To Play In Big Bash League 2025: Report

  4. BCCI Invites Bids From 'Reputed Firms' For Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream 11 Exit

  5. ENG Vs RSA 1st ODI: Maharaj, Markram Help South Africa Maul England

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Advance To Quarterfinals

  2. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Ousts Taylor Fritz To Set Up Carlos Alcaraz Semi-final Showdown

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jiri Lehecka, US Open 2025: Spaniard Clinches Quarter-final Victory In Straight Sets

  4. Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025: American Seals Semi-Final Spot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2025: Serbian Through To The Semis At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. Manoj Jarange Patil Breaks Fast Unto Death, Mumbai Maratha Protesters Claim 'Win'

  3. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

  4. BRS Suspends K Kavitha After Allegations Against Harish Rao, Santosh Kumar Over Kaleshwaram

  5. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Several Missing In Anti-Government Protests In Indonesia

  3. Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Over 1,400 In Kunar, Thousands Injured

  4. Burkina Faso Criminalizes Homosexuality, Imposes Two To Five Years Of Imprisonment

  5. 'It's Troublesome': Trump's Aide Navarro Slams Modi-Xi-Putin Unity At SCO

Latest Stories

  1. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  2. Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Date, Visarjan Muhurat And All You Need To Know

  3. China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Super 4s Hockey Asia Cup: Both Teams Struggle To Find Net As No Goal At HT

  4. NIRF Rankings 2025 to be Released on September 4

  5. Indian Tariffs 'Huge Strategic Harm to America': Former US NSA Jake Sullivan

  6. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Episode Titles And Other Details

  7. Heavy Rains Devastate Jammu Region: Two Killed in House Collapse, Major Roads Remain Closed

  8. Horoscope Today, September 3, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs