Marc Guehi Set To Stay At Crystal Palace After Lead Deadline-Day Twist

Marc Guehi's potential £35m move to Liverpool is stalled
Crystal Palace failed to secure a replacement for Guehi
Jaydee Canvot's arrival from Toulouse deemed insufficient
Crystal Palace seem set to keep hold of Liverpool target Marc Guehi despite signing centre-back Jaydee Canvot.
Guehi, who scored as Palace beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Sunday, seemed likely to join the Premier League champions on Monday.
The England international reportedly completed a medical in London, yet a £35m move stalled due to Palace failing to bring in a replacement.
Palace were said to be in talks for Brighton's Igor Julio, yet that transfer broke down.
The Eagles did bring in Canvot from Toulouse, but the teenager was seemingly not deemed as an adequate replacement for Guehi, who has made 161 appearances across all competitions for Palace.
Guehi led Oliver Glasner's side to their first major trophy after they defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup final, before going on to lift the Community Shield with a win over new employers Liverpool last month.
Indeed, since joining Palace in July 2021, no player has played more successful passes (8,093), made more clearances (609), won more aerial duels (276) and made more interceptions (149) than Guehi for the Eagles in all competitions, while only Tyrick Mitchell (170) has featured more times for the club during that timeframe.
Of the defenders to attempt over 7,500 passes in the Premier League since Guehi's Palace debut, only Gabriel Magalhaes (89.6%), Virgil van Dijk (90.7%), Lewis Dunk (90.8%) and Ruben Dias (93.4%) have a better pass accuracy than Guehi's (86%).
An outgoing from Palace on Monday was that of Odsonne Edouard, who completed a permanent transfer to Lens.
Guehi is out of contract at Palace at the end of the 2025-26 season.