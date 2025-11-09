Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton, English Premier League: Eagles Rue Missed Chances In Goalless Draw Against Seagulls

Crystal Palace drew 0-0 against Brighton in English Premier League
Marc Guehi missed due to injury; Jaydee Canvot shines in his place
Dean Henderson denied chances for Diego Gomez and Yeremy Pino
Crystal Palace and Brighton both wasted good opportunities as the rivals played out a 0-0 draw in Sunday's Premier League contest at Selhurst Park.
Marc Guehi was absent for an Eagles side who saw the likes of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr, and Yeremy Pino all have chances to seal the three points.
Brighton, meanwhile, saw Yankuba Minteh waste a golden opportunity at the end of the first half, while Diego Gomez was also denied by Dean Henderson.
Georginio Rutter was initially awarded a penalty midway through the second half before referee Tim Robinson changed his mind and booked the Brighton forward as the spoils were shared.
Mateta flashed one over and Sarr saw an-edge-of-the-box shot saved by Bart Verbruggen either side of Maxence Lacroix getting a vital touch on a fizzed Mats Wieffer cross and Henderson keeping out Gomez's stinging drive.
Minteh wastefully side-footed wide after being slipped in by Gomez on the stroke of half-time, and Rutter was booked for simulation 10 minutes after the restart but only after referee Robinson had been to the pitchside monitor to spot he had instigated contact from Jaydee Canvot.
Kamada lashed one into the side-netting after showing great footwork in the area and Palace were again frustrated deep into second-half injury time when Verbruggen got down well to Pino's stinging, low drive.
Data Debrief: Canvot steps up in Guehi absence
Guehi sustained a foot injury in Palace's 3-1 Europa League win over AZ on Thursday, but it was to the Eagles' credit that his absence was not too keenly felt.
Aged 19 years and 103 days, Canvot became the youngest defender to start a Premier League game for Palace, and he won two tackles, two interceptions, and made eight clearances in an all-action display.
He helped play a part in what was the first goalless draw in the league between these sides since November 2017, ending a run of 15 consecutive matches that saw at least one team score.
Danny Welbeck has been in fine form this season and made his 150th Premier League appearance for the Seagulls, but he failed to have a single shot in the game and registered just two touches in the opposition box.