Spanish Super Cup 2026: Xabi Alonso Hits Out At Diego Simeone For Lack of Sportsmanship After Verbal Spat With Vinicius

Xabi Alonso reacts to Diego Simone's jibe aimed at Vinicius Jr
The Atletico manager told Vini Jr that Florentino Perez would sell him
Fight erupted between the two Madrid teams at the Super Copa semi-finale
Diego Simeone failed to show sportsmanship in his spat with Vinicius Junior in Thursday's fiery Madrid derby, says Xabi Alonso.
Real Madrid came out 2-1 winners over Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final in Jeddah.
Los Blancos, who were without the injured Kylian Mbappe, won thanks to goals from Federico Valverde and Rodrygo, with Alexander Sorloth scoring for Atletico.
However, there was a fracas on the touchline late on when Vinicius was taken off, only to get into an altercation with Simeone and a member of his coaching staff.
Simeone reportedly quipped that Madrid president Florentino Perez will sell Vinicius, who has had his troubles at Madrid this term.
And Alonso was far from impressed with Simeone's behaviour.
Alonso told reporters: "I try to be respectful to the opposing team's players and I don't usually speak to them.
"When I saw what he said, I liked it even less. That's not a good example of sportsmanship.
"Not everything is acceptable; you have to respect your opponent. Everything that happens on the field has its limits.
"I didn’t like the moment. Cholo said something to him, and those things go against the spirit you should have. Not everything is acceptable."
Madrid ceded plenty of territory to their city rivals, with Atleti amassing 22 shots and 2.26 expected goals, with Thibaut Courtois pulling out a fine stop to deny Antoine Griezmann late on.
Los Blancos face Barcelona in Sunday's final, in a repeat of the last three Supercopa de Espana showpiece matches.
But with Mbappe set to return, Alonso is confident his team will turn in a more well-rounded display.
"It will be different. Mbappe is [joining the squad] tomorrow. And the match will be different," he said.
"The goal was to reach the final. It was a very hard-fought semi. We started off well. The team competed and knew how to suffer."
On Mbappe's fitness, Alonso added: "He’s much better, he’s been training and the feeling is good. His chances of playing are the same as everyone else’s."