Trump Softens Stance, Invites Colombia’s President Petro To White House

The shift in tone comes amid strained relations between Washington and Bogotá, particularly after Petro sharply criticized the US-led operation that resulted in the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Petro described the action as an “abhorrent” violation of Latin American sovereignty.

Updated on:
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro IMAGO / NurPhoto
  • US President Donald Trump softened his stance toward Colombian President Gustavo Petro after a “cordial” phone call and invited him to the White House.

  • The outreach followed sharp tensions over a US operation in Venezuela, which Petro condemned as a violation of Latin American sovereignty.

  • The change in tone came days after Trump had publicly criticized Petro and warned other Latin American countries in the region.

US President Donald Trump appeared to strike a conciliatory note toward Colombian President Gustavo Petro after a “cordial” phone conversation between the two leaders, easing tensions that had flared following a recent US military operation in neighboring Venezuela.

In a post on his social media platform late Wednesday, Trump said it was “a great honor” to speak with Petro, who had called to discuss disagreements between the two countries, including issues related to drug trafficking. “I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future,” Trump wrote, extending an invitation to Petro to visit the White House.

The shift in tone comes amid strained relations between Washington and Bogotá, particularly after Petro sharply criticized the US-led operation that resulted in the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Petro described the action as an "abhorrent" violation of Latin American sovereignty.

Just days earlier, Trump had launched a personal attack on the Colombian leader, calling him a “sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States.” When asked by reporters last weekend whether the US might consider a similar operation in Colombia, Trump responded, “It sounds good to me.”

Trump has also issued warnings to other Latin American countries, including Cuba and Mexico, in the aftermath of the Venezuela operation. Wednesday’s outreach to Petro, however, suggests a possible effort to reset ties with one of Washington’s most outspoken critics in the region.

