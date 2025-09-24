Colombia’s Petro Urges Criminal Case Against Trump Over Caribbean Strikes

At the UNGA, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro called for a criminal investigation against Donald Trump, accusing him of ordering U.S. strikes that killed unarmed “poor young people” during anti-drug operations off Venezuela.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro IMAGO / NurPhoto
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The strikes on September 2 and September 16 killed 14 people in total, with UN experts labelling them “extrajudicial executions."

  • Trump dismissed the allegations, defending the operations as part of a U.S. crackdown on narcotics, even as Venezuela warned of constitutional measures to defend its sovereignty amid the largest U.S. naval deployment in years.

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro urged that a “criminal process” be initiated against United States President Donald Trump for U.S. strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean.

Petro claimed that “poor young people” who were unarmed died in the strikes that Washington said were part of a US anti-drug operation off the coast of Venezuela, adding that even if the boats were carrying drugs, they were not members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang as alleged by the U.S. government.

The first attack happened on September 2, killing 11 people. The next strike targeted a boat that had set out from Venezuela on September 16, killing three people. The United Nations experts have called the attacks “extrajudicial execution.”

Trump ended by declaring himself the leader capable of uniting the global community, claiming his track record of brokering ceasefires. - X.com
Trump UN Speech: US President Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Slams UN’s Ineffectiveness In Global Crises

BY Outlook News Desk

“Criminal proceedings must be opened against those officials, who are from the U.S., even if it includes the highest-ranking official who gave the order: President Trump,” Petro said 

However, the U.S. President dismissed the allegations at UNGA on Tuesday.

“To every terrorist thug smuggling poisonous drugs into the United States of America, please be warned that we will blow you out of existence,” he said at UNGA.

Related Content
Related Content

The United States has sent eight warships and a submarine to the southern Caribbean, marking its largest military deployment in the region in years and sparking fears in Venezuela of a possible invasion.

US President Donald Trump - File Photo
Trump Orders Strike On Venezuelan Drug Boat, 11 Killed

BY Outlook News Desk

Petro’s comments came after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that his government is planning to set out constitutional decrees to defend Venezuela’s sovereignty in the event of an “attack” from the United States

Speaking in New York on Tuesday, he insisted that Trump should be investigated for ordering U.S. forces to target “young people who simply wanted to escape poverty,” even as many cartel leaders reside in the United States.

Just last week, the Trump administration decertified Colombia as a partner in the anti-drug fight, though it refrained from imposing economic sanctions.

The Trump administration has defended its actions. At UNGA, Trump praised U.S. military operations against drug traffickers in the Caribbean, despite rights groups describing them as extra-judicial killings. He also pledged an international effort to enforce a biological weapons convention, backed by an AI verification system.


(with inputs from AP and The Guardian)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad Announcement Live Updates: Is Jurel Likely To Replace Pant? Departs Early In Ongoing Unofficial Test Vs Aus

  2. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI's

  3. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: What Happened Last Time IND Faced BAN In T20Is - Recap

  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: IND Vs BAN Preview, When And Where To Watch Super Four Match

  5. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup: Ten Doeschate Praises IND's Composure Despite PAK’s On-Field Antics

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  2. SC Allows CBI To Register Six More Cases In ‘Builder-Bank Nexus’ In NCR

  3. Day In Pics: September 23, 2025

  4. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  5. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

  3. Trump UN Speech: US President Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Slams UN’s Ineffectiveness In Global Crises

  4. Ukrainian Drone Barrage Disrupts Moscow Air Traffic, Over 200 Flights Affected

  5. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures