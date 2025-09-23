Trump UN Speech: US President Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Slams UN’s Ineffectiveness In Global Crises

Trump used his speech to outline what he said were two defining global issues — immigration and the cost of renewable energy — warning that both were “destroying” free societies.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: JInit Parmar
Updated on:
Trump at UN
Trump ended by declaring himself the leader capable of uniting the global community, claiming his track record of brokering ceasefires. Photo: X.com
Summary
Summary of this article

- Trump called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urged the release of hostages, and criticised Western recognition of a Palestinian state as a “reward” for Hamas.

- He accused the United Nations of failing to act in global crises.

- Trump attacked immigration and renewable energy policies, denounced climate change as a con job.

US President Donald Trump called for an immediate halt to the ongoing war in Gaza, where Israeli military operations have killed more than 65,000 Palestinians. Addressing world leaders, Trump said he has been “deeply engaged” in ceasefire efforts and stressed the urgency of recovering hostages held by Hamas.

“We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to stop it,” he said. “We have to negotiate peace. We want all 20 hostages back. We want actually the 38 dead bodies back too.” Trump accused Hamas of rejecting peace offers, while reiterating his criticism of Western nations that have recently recognised a Palestinian state, calling it a “reward” for the group.

The US president also linked his mediation efforts in Gaza and other conflicts to what he described as the failure of the United Nations. “It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them,” he said. “In all cases, the UN did not even try to help.” He mocked the institution, referencing a broken escalator and faulty teleprompter he encountered at its headquarters.

Trump used his speech to outline what he said were two defining global issues — immigration and the cost of renewable energy — warning that both were “destroying” free societies. He repeated his scepticism of climate change, calling it “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,” and branded renewable energy a “green scam.”

Turning to security, Trump praised US military operations against drug traffickers in the Caribbean, despite rights groups describing them as extra-judicial killings. He also pledged an international effort to enforce a biological weapons convention, backed by an AI verification system.

The president criticised European countries including Germany, Greece and Switzerland, accusing them of an “open borders experiment,” and targeted London Mayor Sadiq Khan with claims about “Sharia law.” He further said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “not making Russia look good,” while chastising EU nations for continuing to buy Russian oil and gas.

Trump ended by declaring himself the leader capable of uniting the global community, claiming his track record of brokering ceasefires — which he says number seven — proves his case. “That’s why I deserve a Nobel Peace Prize,” he added.

Published At:
