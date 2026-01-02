India's Pending White-Ball Tour Of Bangladesh Rescheduled For September 2026: Check Details

In July 2025, India’s tour of Bangladesh was postponed indefinitely
As per BCB's 2026 schedule, India to reach Bangladesh on August 28 for their white-ball tour
Three ODIs to be played on September 1, 3 and 6, and the T20Is on September 9, 12 and 13
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Friday (January 2, 2026) that it will host India for a three-match one-day international series, followed by three T20Is in September. But it is not clear whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will agree for the team to visit Bangladesh given the current political climate there, with no stable government in place.
As per a press release shared by the BCB, the three ODIs will be played on September 1, 3 and 6, and the T20Is on September 9, 12 and 13. The Indian team is slated to reach Bangladesh on August 28 for their white-ball tour.
The home international schedule unveiled by BCB for the 2026 season includes four Tests, 12 ODIs and nine T20Is. The calendar involves bilateral series against Pakistan, New Zealand, India, Australia and the West Indies in the three formats.
In July 2025, India’s tour of Bangladesh was postponed indefinitely and the six-match white-ball tour was deferred for over one year.
“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026,” the BCCI had confirmed in a statement last July.
“This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams.
“The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course,” it added.
