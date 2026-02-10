T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Not To Sanction Bangladesh For Refusal To Play In India; Nation Eligible To Host ICC Event Soon

ICC said the move reflects confidence in Bangladesh’s capability as a host and reinforces the ICC’s commitment to providing meaningful hosting opportunities across its membership to develop cricket in the country

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Not To Sanction Bangladesh For Refusal To Play In India
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 trophy at the Doha Corniche during the trophy tour in Qatar Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dispute between BCB and ICC finally appear to have been solved

  • Apex body not to impose any penalty on Bangladesh

  • The national were ousted from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after refusing to play in India

The ICC on Monday said it would not be imposing any penalty on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for refusing to play its T20 World Cup matches in India.

The world governing body said it made the decision after a dialogue with the BCB as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board, which announced a boycott of the February 15 game against India to show its solidarity with Bangladesh.

"It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter," the ICC said in a statement.

"It is acknowledged that BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact."

The ICC said its "approach is guided by its principles of neutrality and fairness and reflects the shared objective of facilitative support rather than punishment."

Bangladesh had refused to travel to India for the ongoing mega-event citing security worries and were replaced by Scotland.

Related Content
Related Content

The world body also said that as part of an understanding, Bangladesh will also host an ICC Event between 2028 and 2031.

"As part of this understanding, an agreement has been reached that Bangladesh will host an ICC event prior to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to the usual ICC hosting processes, timelines and operational requirements."

ICC said the move "reflects confidence in Bangladesh’s capability as a host and reinforces the ICC’s commitment to providing meaningful hosting opportunities across its membership to develop cricket in the country."

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said: "Bangladesh’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC’s enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation.

"Our focus continues to be on working closely with key stakeholders including BCB to ensure the sport grows sustainably in the country and that future opportunities for its players and fans are strengthened.

"Bangladesh remains a priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration, and is not defined by short-term disruptions.”

BCB president Aminul Islam had travelled to Pakistan on Sunday for discussions, including a virtual meeting with the ICC and the PCB, amid efforts to resolve the standoff.

In a statement issued in Dhaka earlier in the day, Islam said he had requested Pakistan to end its boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India, during his meeting with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore.

"Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system," he said.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, Naqvi had reached out to Islam and requested that he make a formal appeal to Pakistan.

"Bulbul was called by Naqvi to request that he issues a formal appeal to Pakistan to play the game (against India) and that was a respectable way of wriggling out of the mess," a source aware of the development said.

PCB chief Naqvi on Monday said a final decision on whether Pakistan would boycott the match against India would be clear within the next 24 hours, acknowledging hectic deliberations with the ICC that also involved his Bangladesh counterpart Islam.

The trigger for Bangladesh's refusal to play in India was the release of their pacer Mustafziur Rahman from the KKR squad on BCCI's instructions.

ICC Reaffirms BCB's Position As A Valued Full Member

The ICC said it has concluded an "an open, constructive and congenial dialogue" with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

It said the dialogue covered several matters, including but not limited to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and the broader outlook for cricket in South Asia.

"While reflecting on the Bangladesh cricket team’s unfortunate absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the global governing body for cricket reaffirmed BCB's position as a valued Full Member, with a proud cricketing history and a vital role in the growth of the global game.

"The ICC also reiterated its continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket’s most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans to ensure that the national team's non-participation in ICC Men's T20 World Cup does not have any long-term effects on Cricket in the country," the world body said.

It said the dialogue reflected a forward-looking alignment reached in good faith and intended to provide clarity on the current position of the stakeholders.

"They do not alter, qualify or detract from the ICC’s constitutional autonomy, governance framework or established decision-making processes, all of which remain fully applicable," said the ICC.

"The ICC, PCB and BCB, along with other Members, remain committed to continued dialogue, cooperation and constructive engagement in the best interests of the sport. All stakeholders acknowledge that the spirit of this understanding is to protect the integrity of the game and preserve unity within the cricket fraternity."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kabhi Haan, Kabhi Naa: Pakistan Shift Stand, Withdraw India Match Boycott Amid 'Protecting Spirit Of Cricket' Claim

  2. BCCI Annual Contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted To Grade B; Shubman Gill In A Category - Full Details

  3. 'Associate Crime' At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Minnows Let Off The Giants - A Lowdown

  4. ZIM Vs OMAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Brendon Taylor Hamstring Injury Raises Alarm for Zimbabwe

  5. Who's Haider Ali? UAE's New Bowling Sensation With Pakistani Roots

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Tejasvi Surya Detained During Protest Over Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike

  3. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  4. Don’t Let Technology Enslave You: PM Modi To Students

  5. 10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. Narges Mohammadi: Nobel Winner Given 7.5 More Years In Iranian Prison

  4. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  5. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

Latest Stories

  1. Moolank 9 vs Bhagyank 9: Unveiling the Astrological Secrets of Number 9

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. Directors Guild Awards 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Top Prize For One Battle After Another | Full Winners List

  4. 10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

  5. Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

  6. Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

  7. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 4: J&K, KAR Through To SFs; Gharami Misses Triple Ton By Whisker

  8. Italy Vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: SCO Spoil ITA’s Debut With 73-Run Win