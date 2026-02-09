India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Makes Three Big Requests In Lahore Meeting - Reports

PCB demands bigger ICC revenue share, pushing for a revised financial model before confirming participation in the India clash
Restoration of India-Pakistan bilateral cricket remains central to PCB’s negotiation stance in Lahore
BCB joins talks, with chief Aminul Islam seeking compensation and future ICC event hosting rights
The long-running dispute over Pakistan’s proposed boycott of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India may be inching toward a resolution after a crucial meeting in Lahore involving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), International Cricket Council (ICC) officials and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
The discussions, held at the Gaddafi Stadium and presided over by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, were aimed at breaking the deadlock that has overshadowed one of the sport’s most anticipated fixtures on February 15 in Colombo. Pakistan had previously announced plans to skip the match in solidarity with Bangladesh after the BCB was removed from the tournament over a venue dispute.
PCB Lists Key Conditions in ICC Meeting
According to emerging details from the discussions, the PCB has now placed three major conditions on the table. First, it wants an increased share of ICC revenue, a long-standing demand that reflects the board’s desire for a financial model it views as more equitable among member nations. Second, the PCB has sought steps toward the restoration of bilateral cricket ties with India, an issue frozen for years outside of multinational tournaments.
The third point relates to matchday conduct. Pakistan has pushed for stricter enforcement of handshake protocols, ensuring that post-match courtesies between teams are upheld regardless of political backdrop. Taken together, the demands blend financial reform, diplomatic outreach and symbolic sporting gestures.
BCB Also Tables Its Own Demands in ICC Talks
the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not remained on the sidelines. Alongside PCB representatives and ICC officials in Lahore, BCB president Aminul Islam reportedly pressed the global body for monetary compensation to offset the financial and reputational losses Bangladesh incurred after being forced to withdraw from the tournament due to security and logistical concerns.
Beyond financial redress, the BCB has also pushed for hosting rights for a future ICC event, with strong indications that it is targeting the 2028 ICC Under-19 World Cup as the most likely opportunity. It would be interesting to ICC stance on these requests.