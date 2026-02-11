Pakistan Flip Flop: ICC Granted Concessions To PCB, To Be Made Public After T20 World Cup - Report

Pakistan cricket board have flipped from their earlier decision of boycotting the group stage match against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and will reportedly get concessions from ICC for it

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 PCB Concessions For Ending Boycott Report
Pakistan cricket board reportedly granted concessions by ICC. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ICC promised concessions to PCB for changing their decision to boycott

  • BCB will not face any sanctions for their stance

  • BCB will also be given an ICC event in the 2028-2031 cycle

The ICC has promised a few concessions to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for ending its boycott of the India game but those will only be announced after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, a source said on Tuesday.

"Whatever concessions the PCB has got from the ICC on ending their boycott will only be made public after the end of T20 World Cup," a PCB source told PTI on Tuesday.

The ICC has already announced that Bangladesh Cricket Board will not face any sanctions from the global body and will also be given an ICC event in the 2028-2031 cycle (preferably U19 men's World Cup).

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the national would boycott the T20 World Cup group league match against India in Colombo on February 15 in solidarity with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), who were replaced after refusing to play their matches in India citing security reasons.

After hectic parleys and back-channel talks which also included intervention from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissinayake and the Bangladesh Cricket Board, which requested Shahbaz Sharif to change their stance keeping broader interests in mind, the boycott did end on Monday night.

Related Content
Related Content

"The call from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissinayake played a big part in ending the boycott as did a briefing from some top people in the government/establishment who have been closely following the developments,” another source informed.

The PCB has now also been given clearance to play India if both countries have to face off again in the latter stages of the World Cup.

Another source said that the Prime Minister who is also patron in chief of the PCB was in fact briefed on what Pakistan could achieve if the government issued a notification for not playing against India.

"The ICC now has a clear understanding with Naqvi that no further details of the discussions that took place with PCB, Bangladesh Cricket Board and some other boards would be made public," the source said.

While ICC in its statement on Monday confirmed that Bangladesh would not be sanctioned for their stance, it had no mention of what would PCB stand to gain from ending the impasse.

There have been speculations about Naqvi pushing for an increase in the share of revenues the PCB gets from the ICC but another insider confirmed this would only be after approval from the ICC board for the next financial cycle.

He said during discussions Naqvi had made the point that there was no reason for Pakistan and India not to play home and away matches in the ICC World Test Championship at neutral venues as they were already playing in other ICC white ball events.

However there remains a catch. Only WTC final is a direct ICC event and all other series are bilaterals for which points are awarded.

Published At:
Tags

