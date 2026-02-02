Bans, Sanctions, and Revenue Loss: ICC Mulls Strict Actions Against Pakistan Over India Match Boycott

Pakistan's backtrack from taking part in the World Cup fixture against India could lead to an advertisement revenue loss of in excess of 200 crore

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan India T20 World Cup Pakistan boycott India match ICC T20 World Cup 2026
ICC set to take strong actions against PCB for refusing to take field against India in upcoming T20 World Cup. Photo: AP; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ICC to consider banning Pakistan from future marquee international events

  • They could even withhold Pakistan's annual revenue

  • Pakistan could be asked to compensate Jio Hotstar for their loss from no Indo-Pak fixture

The International Cricket Council mulls a slew of punitive actions against Pakistan, including a possible ban from the upcoming edition of the marquee event if they formally decide to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India scheduled to take place on February 15 following their government's diktat.

Also, hefty sanctions could follow PCB, along with isolation in world cricket, including top member nations refusing to play bilateral series with them, and a ban on overseas players' participation in the PSL.

PCB has decided to boycott the World Cup fixture against India in Colombo to show solidarity with the Bangladesh Cricket Board following their ouster from the marquee tournament, despite having a binding contract with the ICC and the BCCI to play matches on neutral soil.

"The PCB hasn't yet officially informed ICC but since there has been an official announcement, the ICC is expected to take some stringent actions. The ICC board will be meeting tomorrow (Monday) virtually and decide whether Pakistan should be allowed to play in the tournament. In case they are allowed, there could be some strict punishment for PCB," an ICC Board source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Related Content
Related Content

So what are the possible sanctions expected against the PCB? "Since they are in violation of a binding contract, the ICC's member boards could refuse to travel to Pakistan for the bilateral series. In case they play the bilateral series, there is every chance that the results will not impact the ICC rankings across formats.

"There remains a chance of Pakistan not being awarded any WTC points," the source added.

One of the biggest dents to PCB would their a hit to two major revenue generators - Pakistan Super League and Annual Funding from ICC

"Barring retired players or free agents, the current overseas internationals could be barred from participating in the PSL. Apart from that, the revenue loss incurred by ICC's host broadcaster Jio-Star which could range into millions of dollars, will have to compensated by the PCB. It goes without saying that their annual revenue will also not be disbursed," the source added.

ICC could also go the extent of banning Pakistan from the 2026 T20 World Cup and replace them with Uganda, however, that decision will only be taken after the board meeting.

Normally, the advertisement rates for an India-Pakistan T20 game commands premium rates of anything between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh per 10 seconds and simply advertisement revenue loss could be of more than Rs 200 crore.

In short these could be the implications of Pakistan's boycott of India's match in T20 World Cup

- Complete Ban from the World Cup

- Freezing of Annual Revenue from ICC

- Direction to compensate Jio Hotstar for revenue loss from no IND-PAK fixture

- Sanctions on bilateral series, impact on WTC points and ICC rankings.

- Banning Overseas players (except free agents) from taking part in Pakistan Super League

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Set To Represent USA In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts Sri Lanka Announce 15-Man Squad - Check Details

  3. Narayan Jagadeesan Smashes 49-Ball Hundred For India A Against USA In T20 World Cup Warm-Up Clash

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: From BCCI To Politicians - Pakistan's Boycott Row Garners Strong Reactions Within India

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: No India Vs Pakistan Encounter Could Lead To Losses Of 250 Million US Dollars - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

  3. Violent Clash In Kolkata’s Golpark Leaves 2 Injured, 10 Arrested

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Renews Demand For Scheduled Tribe Status For Kunduvadiyan Community

  5. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

  2. Oscar-nominated Mehdi Mahmoudian Arrested In Iran After Condemning Regime, Jafar Panahi Responds

  3. War And Peace In Iran: Will West Asia Witness A Regional Conflict?

  4. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  5. Elon Musk Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein After Files Show Email Exchanges

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes