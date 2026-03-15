Atletico Madrid Vs Getafe, La Liga: Abdel Abqar Sent Off For Pinching Opponent’s Genitals – Video

Summary of this article
Abdel Abqar sent off in 55th minute for pinching Alexander Sorloth’s private area
Referee issued straight red card after confirming it as deliberate act using VAR
Nahuel Molina’s early strike proved decisive as Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 1-0
Getafe defender Abdel Abqar was shown a straight red card after pinching the genitals of Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth during their La Liga 2025-26 match at Estadio Metropolitano on Saturday.
The incident occurred in the 55th minute, when Abqar seemingly touched the groin area of Sorloth in an off-the-ball incident. The Norwegian striker reacted angrily, grabbing Abqar by the arm before throwing him to the ground.
Referee Miguel Ortiz then reviewed the confrontation via VAR, with the visuals shown on the big screens at the Metropolitano. Ortiz then ruled that Abqar had deliberately reached towards the groin area of his opponent and sent the Moroccan centre-back off. Sorloth was shown a yellow card for retaliation.
Ortiz later wrote in his official report that Abqar was sent off for having “pinched the genital area of an adversary.” The dismissal left Getafe a man down as they attempted to recover from the eighth-minute goal by wing-back Nahuel Molina, which ultimately proved to be the winner.
Abqar Denies Intent
After the match, Abqar insisted the contact was accidental.
“It was not my intention to touch the player in this area,” he told Movistar. “You see it in every game, and in football, we’re touching, clashing and everything, but I never thought about touching him in that area.
“I don’t know what the referee saw, but you can see it clearly, and I swear that I never thought about touching him there.”
However, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Juan Musso disagreed, saying, “These are things that happened 30 years ago. The referee was right to send him off. Before, you could do this; now there is no place for these things.”