Alvaro Arbeloa Confirms Real Madrid Exit Amid Talk Of Jose Mourinho's Return

A Associated Press Published at: 22 May 2026 11:13 pm

Alvaro Arbeloa, 43, said that he will seek “new challenges” after having learned from his first major coaching job. Real Madrid's Athletic Bilbao face-off will also be the last game for veteran defenders Dani Carvajal and David Alaba, whose contracts are about to expire

A Associated Press Published at: 22 May 2026 11:13 pm

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa and Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick give instructions to the players, during their Spanish La Liga match in Barcelona. Photo: AP/Joan Monfort