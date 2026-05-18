La Liga Roundup: Lewandowski, Griezmann Bid Farewell; Sevilla Survive Relegation Despite Defeat To Real Madrid

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is thrown into the air by his teammates after his last game for the club at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is thrown into the air by his teammates after his last game for the club at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra