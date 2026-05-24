Valencia 3-1 Barcelona La Liga 2025-26: Lewandowski's Farewell Goal In Vain As Flick And Co Lose Last Match Of Season
In the final La Liga match of the 2025-26 season on May 23, Saturday, already-crowned champions FC Barcelona fell 3-1 to Valencia CF at the Mestalla. The first half remained scoreless, with Barcelona struggling to penetrate the home defense. Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock in the 60th minute, converting a Ferran Torres volley in his final competitive appearance for the Blaugrana after an emotional send-off at Camp Nou the previous week. However, Valencia responded with intensity as they pursued a European qualification spot. Javi Guerra equalized in the 65th minute, followed quickly by a Luis Rioja goal in the 70th to complete the comeback. Despite Barcelona's late efforts and the return of Andreas Christensen from a long-term injury, Guido Rodríguez sealed the victory for Valencia in stoppage time with a strike from outside the box. While the win gave Valencia three points, it was ultimately insufficient to secure a UEFA Conference League berth due to results elsewhere.
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