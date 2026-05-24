Valencia 3-1 Barcelona La Liga 2025-26: Lewandowski's Farewell Goal In Vain As Flick And Co Lose Last Match Of Season

In the final La Liga match of the 2025-26 season on May 23, Saturday, already-crowned champions FC Barcelona fell 3-1 to Valencia CF at the Mestalla. The first half remained scoreless, with Barcelona struggling to penetrate the home defense. Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock in the 60th minute, converting a Ferran Torres volley in his final competitive appearance for the Blaugrana after an emotional send-off at Camp Nou the previous week.  However, Valencia responded with intensity as they pursued a European qualification spot. Javi Guerra equalized in the 65th minute, followed quickly by a Luis Rioja goal in the 70th to complete the comeback. Despite Barcelona's late efforts and the return of Andreas Christensen from a long-term injury, Guido Rodríguez sealed the victory for Valencia in stoppage time with a strike from outside the box. While the win gave Valencia three points, it was ultimately insufficient to secure a UEFA Conference League berth due to results elsewhere.

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La Liga: Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia's Luis Rioja, left, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, attempts a shot on goal challenged by Valencia's Cesar Tarrega during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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La Liga Soccer Match: Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia's Javi Guerra celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Valencia
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia's Filip Ugrinic, left, challenges Barcelona's Ferran Torres during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Spain Soccer La Liga: Barcelona vs Valencia
Barcelona's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, center, catches the ball challenged by Valencia's Javi Guerra during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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La Liga 2025-26: Valencia vs Barcelona
Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick, third from right, protests during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona vs Valencia
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, and Valencia's Pepelu vie for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Valencia vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Alejandro Balde attempts a shot on goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Valencia
Valencia's Cesar Tarrega, right, pressures Barcelona's Marcus Rashford during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and FC Barcelona in Valencia, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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