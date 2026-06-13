West Indies Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Matthews's WI-W Win Toss, Invite NZ-W To Bat First

West Indies Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: WI-W Face NZ-W At Rose Bowl Photo: ICC

West Indies Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 4 of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women on Saturday, 13 June at the Rose Bowl. The day features the tournament’s first triple-header, starting with Ireland vs Scotland in Manchester, followed by a blockbuster clash between Australia and South Africa at Old Trafford. The action then moves to Southampton, where defending champions New Zealand take on 2016 winners West Indies. New Zealand, led by Melie Kerr in a transitional phase, face a West Indies side built around Hayley Matthews, with experience in Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin adding firepower.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Jun 2026, 10:37:00 pm IST West Indies Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Jess Kerr, Nensi Patel, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Shawnisha Hector, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

13 Jun 2026, 10:36:39 pm IST West Indies Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update West Indies Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

13 Jun 2026, 10:17:46 pm IST West Indies Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Preview The stage is set at the Rose Bowl as defending champions New Zealand begin their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against 2016 winners West Indies. The two sides renew their rivalry after New Zealand edged a thrilling 2024 semi-final, where Amelia Kerr produced a match-winning spell to break West Indies hearts. Led by Melie Kerr, the White Ferns enter a new phase, while West Indies, powered by Hayley Matthews alongside experienced stars Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin, will look to make a bold statement by toppling the champions in their opening game.

13 Jun 2026, 09:59:09 pm IST West Indies Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Info The West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women clash in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be available live on the Star Sports Network in India, while fans can also stream the match on the JioHotstar app and website to catch all the action from the tournament.

13 Jun 2026, 09:46:33 pm IST West Indies Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Squads New Zealand Women Squad: Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Jess Kerr, Suzie Bates, Polly Inglis, Nensi Patel, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Bree Illing, Flora Devonshire West Indies Women Squad: Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Shawnisha Hector, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Jahzara Claxton, Mandy Mangru, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Qiana Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jannillea Glasgow, Ashmini Munisar