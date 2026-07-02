Tamil Nadu Cash-for-Vote: TVK, DMK Clash Over Rs 35-Crore Bribe Arrests

Chennai police arrested Thirunavukkarasu, Naresh, and Thiyagarajan following a bribery complaint filed by TVK legislator N Elaiyaraja.
TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja alleged he was offered a Rs 35-crore bribe to vote against Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar in a proposed no-confidence motion.
Police investigations linked the accused to V Ashok Kumar, the brother of DMK MLA and former minister V Senthil Balaji.
Chennai police have arrested three individuals—Thirunavukkarasu, Naresh from Tiruchirappalli and Thiyagarajan from Chennai—on Tuesday in connection with a high-profile bribery complaint. A case was registered at the D1 Triplicane Police Station. TVK legislator N Elaiyaraja filed the original complaint with the Greater Chennai police commissioner on June 29.
Elaiyaraja alleged receiving a Rs 35-crore bribe offer to vote against Speaker JCD Prabhakar in a proposed no-confidence motion, Hindustan Times reported.
The arrests triggered a massive political clash between the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Both parties exchanged severe horse-trading charges. The developments have brought ongoing tensions between the two factions to an immediate boil in the state assembly.
Police Reveal DMK Links
Thirunavukkarasu claimed to operate a political consulting firm called Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS) and was reaching out on behalf of a major political party, according to the complaint. The TVK alleges this firm is run by DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, according to a post on X (@V_Senthilbalaji).
Chennai police issued a formal statement on Wednesday detailing the investigation.
"Inquiry disclosed that V Ashok Kumar, younger brother of former DMK minister and current Coimbatore South MLA V Senthil Balaji, met accused Naresh in Chennai. Further inquiry revealed that Thirunavukkarasu contacted the MLA and carried out the alleged acts on the instructions of Senthil Balaji and Ashok Kumar," police stated.
State Energy Minister P Nirmal Kumar reacted sharply.
"We have been saying continuously for the last 40 days that the DMK, Stalin and his team have been trying to poach our MLAs...one of our MLAs was threatened by DMK members. This was backed by Senthil Balaji and his brother, Ashok...they allegedly offered around Rs 35 crore..." Kumar said.
DMK Demands Governor Probe
The DMK launched a swift counter-offensive. DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi urged Governor RV Arlekar to direct the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register an FIR and investigate the TVK.
The opposition party alleged that MDMK chief Vaiko admitted Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay attempted to buy two MDMK legislators. These leaders—TM Rajendran from Kadayanallur and S Senthil Selvan of Sirkazhi—won their assembly seats on the DMK symbol.
These allegations surface amidst a shifting political alignment. The controversy comes three days after the MDMK walked out of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) to support the ruling TVK. Kumar denied the DMK's allegation, stating the opposition party was trying to save itself.