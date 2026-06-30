INDIA Bloc Writes to CJI over EC’s SIR Process; AAP, DMK Join in

Twenty-three Opposition parties and one Independent have sent a joint letter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision and other election-related issues.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that the decision to address a joint letter to the CJI was taken at the INDIA Janbandhan meeting held on June 8, 2026. He said 21 political parties and one Independent had attended the meeting, where the issue of the SIR process and other election-related concerns was discussed.
“Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India today,” Ramesh said. He added that the Opposition parties were “firmly anchored in SURE — Solidarity, Unity and Resistance.”
The letter was signed by Opposition leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress convenor Mamata Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut.
Significance of Letter
The signing of the letter by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Aam Aadmi Party is significant as both parties had earlier distanced themselves from the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. TMC MP Derek O’Brien also said in a post on X that AAP and DMK had signed the joint letter to the CJI.
The move comes days after Opposition parties held a meeting on June 8 and reached a consensus on five points. At a press conference after the meeting, Kharge said 25 parties were in attendance and that the parties had agreed to move forward together on the issues discussed.
Kharge said one of the decisions taken at the meeting was to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR, “vote loot” and “election theft”. He also said the parties had unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the education minister over the NEET and CBSE examinations.
While the contents of the letter have not yet been made public, the Opposition has raised concerns over the SIR process, electoral roll-related issues and the fairness of elections. A senior non-Congress Opposition leader, however, ruled out any deeper participation by AAP and DMK in the short term, citing the Punjab elections next year and the political situation in Tamil Nadu.