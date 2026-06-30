Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge urged the Election Commission to halt voter deletions via its new AI revision process until it addresses the state Cabinet's eight formal objections regarding due legal process
Kharge stated that land for the proposed AI township in Bidadi near Bengaluru will only be acquired through the explicit consent of landowners, asserting that no farmers will be forced to sell
The minister accused the Central Government of unconstitutionally shifting 40% of the rural employment guarantee financial burden onto states under its new mission
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge announced that the state government does not oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls but is demanding that the Election Commission of India (ECI) first address the Congress party's formal objections. Kharge emphasized that while compiling a "clean and accurate voter list is the ECI's mandated responsibility", names must not be purged without due legal process. The state Cabinet has submitted eight specific queries to the Chief Election Commissioner, seeking clarification on critical parameters such as the definition of a "logical discrepancy", the issuance of legal notices, the recording of speaking orders, and voters' access to tribunals prior to deletion.
Expressing concern over the reported integration of artificial intelligence in the revision pipeline, Kharge questioned who audited the underlying software and how it functions. He noted that over 8.9 million voters had reportedly been removed elsewhere without a fair opportunity to approach a tribunal, warning that citizens should not be stripped of their constitutional franchise over minor clerical or spelling mistakes. The Congress party intends to scale up its public awareness campaign on the matter while simultaneously exploring legal remedies.
Bengaluru AI Township Land Acquisition
Addressing concerns regarding the proposed land acquisition for the upcoming AI township in Bidadi near Bengaluru, the Home Minister asserted that the state would not employ coercive tactics against landowners. Kharge clarified that the government has never forced farmers to part with their property and will remain committed to that principle, ensuring that any future land acquisition proceeds strictly on a consent-led basis in compliance with statutory laws.
Responding to opposition criticism from the BJP regarding developmental backlogs in the Kalyana Karnataka region, Kharge countered that the current Congress administration has earmarked ₹5,000 crore for the area's growth. He accused the previous BJP state government of failing to make comparable financial commitments to the region's welfare during its tenure.
Concerns Regarding VB-G RAM G
Turning to central policy shifts, Kharge criticised the non-implementation of the newly introduced Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ahivika Mission (Gramin); the legislative framework that replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He accused the Central Government of unconstitutionally altering the fiscal dynamics by transferring 40% of the financial burden of the rural employment guarantee scheme directly onto the states without any prior institutional consultation. Consequently, the Karnataka government is actively considering legal action against the Centre to challenge the structural financing of the new mandate.