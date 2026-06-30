Minister Priyank Kharge Demands ECI Address SIR Concerns

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge announced that the state government does not oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls but is demanding that the Election Commission of India (ECI) first address the Congress party's formal objections. Kharge emphasized that while compiling a "clean and accurate voter list is the ECI's mandated responsibility", names must not be purged without due legal process. The state Cabinet has submitted eight specific queries to the Chief Election Commissioner, seeking clarification on critical parameters such as the definition of a "logical discrepancy", the issuance of legal notices, the recording of speaking orders, and voters' access to tribunals prior to deletion.