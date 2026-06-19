Two Workers Feared Drowned at BWSSB Sewage Treatment Plant in Bengaluru

Two workers were feared drowned after they allegedly fell into a sewage pumping wet well while cleaning it at a BWSSB treatment plant here, police said on Friday.
They were identified as Brijesh, a native of Bihar, and Akhilesh from Tamil Nadu, both in their 30s, they said.
According to officials, three workers were engaged in cleaning a 40-foot-deep sewage pumping wet well at the 90 MLD-capacity Bellandur Sewage Treatment Plant of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, located at Belagere in Varthur on Thursday evening when Brijesh and Akhilesh accidentally slipped and fell into it.
The third worker was rescued safely and shifted to a hospital for treatment where he is stated to be stable, a senior police officer said.
Fire and emergency services personnel have been pressed into service to carry out rescue operations, police said, adding that efforts were underway to recover the bodies.
Following the incident, BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) constituted a three-member committee comprising senior officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the accident.
The Board said the committee has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, ascertain the cause of the accident and identify those responsible.
It has been asked to submit a factual report to the BWSSB Chairman by noon on June 20, they added.