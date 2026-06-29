Bengaluru Court Summons Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge Over Remarks Against RSS

Observers say the summons could lead to a prolonged legal battle, potentially involving appeals and higher courts. It also raises broader questions about the limits of political speech, the role of courts in settling political disputes, and the delicate balance between criticism and defamation in India’s democracy. As Priyank Kharge prepares to respond to the court, the episode is likely to dominate headlines and assembly debates in the coming weeks, further sharpening the Congress-BJP divide in the state.