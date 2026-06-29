Bengaluru Court Summons Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge Over Remarks Against RSS

Bengaluru court issues summons to Home Minister Priyank Kharge in response to a private complaint over his remarks against the RSS.
The case highlights ongoing tensions between Congress government in Karnataka and the Sangh Parivar amid accusations of hate speech and defamation.
Kharge’s comments have drawn sharp criticism from BJP, with opposition demanding his resignation and apology.
In Karnataka, a Bengaluru court has issued summons to state Home Minister Priyank Kharge for his alleged remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The order comes in response to a private complaint filed accusing the senior Congress leader of making defamatory and inflammatory statements against the organisation.
The summons marks the latest chapter in the friction between the ruling Congress and the BJP-RSS ecosystem in the state. Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, is known for his outspoken style and frequent run-ins with the opposition. The remarks in question reportedly targeted the RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the BJP, with critics claiming they crossed the line into hate speech and attempted to malign a cultural-nationalist organisation.
According to reports, the court took cognisance of the complaint and directed Kharge to appear before it on a specified date. Legal experts note that such summons in defamation or hate speech cases often serve as an initial step, allowing the accused to present their defence. The Home Minister’s office has not yet issued a detailed public response, but Congress circles are expected to frame the case as politically motivated harassment.
The BJP has reacted strongly, demanding that Priyank Kharge apologise unconditionally and step down from his ministerial post. Party leaders described the comments as an “attack on India’s cultural ethos” and accused the Congress government of shielding its leaders while targeting RSS workers and Hindu organisations. Senior BJP figures in Karnataka and at the national level have called for a swift judicial process and stricter action against what they term “anti-national rhetoric.”
This is not the first time Priyank Kharge has found himself in legal or political controversy. As Home Minister, he oversees law and order in the state, a role that has drawn both praise for certain initiatives and criticism over handling of communal incidents, farmer protests, and urban law enforcement. The RSS, founded in 1925, positions itself as a cultural and character-building organisation and maintains a vast network of affiliates, making any direct criticism highly sensitive in Karnataka’s polarised political environment.
The case arrives at a time when Karnataka is witnessing multiple flashpoints — from debates over reservation policies and internal Congress factionalism to accusations of appeasement politics. For the Congress, defending Kharge could be crucial to maintaining party morale ahead of future elections, while any adverse court outcome might embarrass the government.
Observers say the summons could lead to a prolonged legal battle, potentially involving appeals and higher courts. It also raises broader questions about the limits of political speech, the role of courts in settling political disputes, and the delicate balance between criticism and defamation in India’s democracy. As Priyank Kharge prepares to respond to the court, the episode is likely to dominate headlines and assembly debates in the coming weeks, further sharpening the Congress-BJP divide in the state.