Partition's Ghost and the BJP's Rise

In this sense, Bengal’s partition movement formed part of a larger ideological continuum from Bengal’s cultural renaissance to organized Hindu political assertion in postcolonial India. Unlike in Punjab, the partition did not end in 1947. It remained an unfinished historical process. And the refugee crisis further exacerbated this. Millions of Hindu refugees from East Pakistan and later Bangladesh entered West Bengal, profoundly reshaping the state’s demography, economy and political culture. Tragically, their trauma remained largely absent from mainstream liberal and Marxist political discourse. The memory of displacement survived instead in refugee colonies, oral histories and family narratives while remaining marginal to the official historiography of the nation. No wonder refugee politics remains central to contemporary Bengal. Illegal immigration, citizenship, and religious demography evoke intense emotional responses because they are not merely contemporary policy questions. They are deeply tied to inherited historical trauma. In short, the BJP’s rise in West Bengal, especially in recent elections, cannot be fully understood without recognizing this subterranean historical memory. Thus, the creation of West Bengal cannot be understood as a settled chapter of 1947. As political psychologist Ashis Nandy reminds us, partition did not merely divide territory; it also divided memories, cultures and selves. Nowhere is this rupture more visible than in Bengal. The partition of Bengal survives not only in archives and official histories but in memory, inherited trauma, refugee consciousness and contemporary political contestation. It continues to shape Bengal’s electoral battles and debates over identity, citizenship, borders and belonging. In that sense, Bengal’s partition is not merely history; it remains an unfinished and a living political reality in the consciousness of Bengalis today.