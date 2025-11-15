Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar & The Rise Of Feminist Democracy

What renders the 2025 mandate historic is the convergence of two decisive forces. First is the extraordinary political longevity of Nitish Kumar, who has survived ideological ruptures, coalition realignments, and persistent speculation about his health and future. Second is the unprecedented turnout of women voters—71.6 percent, surpassing men’s 62.8 percent—signalling the rise of women as the decisive electoral bloc in a deeply patriarchal political culture. While detailed demographic data will take time to emerge, the scale of the JD(U)’s sweep, dramatically improving on its 2020 performance, makes one inference unavoidable: of the nearly 1.7 crore women voters, a decisive majority seems to have endorsed Nitish Kumar and the NDA despite resonant anxieties around rojgār (employment) and palāyan (migration). This is not merely electoral support; it is a civic endorsement of an entire architecture of feminist governance.