The Undisputed Leader Of Darbhanga: Young Karpoori Thakur's Activism During Independence

Karpoori soon became the undisputed student and youth leader of Darbhanga. He led a huge procession of students in Darbhanga from August 10 to 11, 1942. The British government took serious note of it and carried out a ruthless lathicharge on a peaceful and unarmed procession of students and youth at Kachahari Chowk in the town. Karpoori escaped the charge of the English brigade but several teenage boys lost their lives, and several others were critically injured. Dr Kumar writes, ‘This heart-wrenching and painful incident made the people of the entire Darbhanga district rebel. Railway stations, post offices and all other means of communication were destroyed from the border of Nepal in the north to the banks of the Ganges in the south. The British rule almost came to a standstill in this entire state, but the British oppression started two weeks in an even more frightening manner than before.