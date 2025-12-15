Six-Time MLA Sanjay Saraogi Appointed New Bihar BJP President

Sanjay Saraogi, a six-term MLA from Darbhanga, has been appointed as the new president of the BJP’s Bihar unit.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjay Saraogi has been appointed as the new president of the BJP’s Bihar unit, the party announced on Monday.
Saraogi is a six-term member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Darbhanga and succeeds Dilip Kumar Jaiswal as the state party chief. His appointment comes as the BJP looks to strengthen its organisational structure in Bihar ahead of upcoming political challenges.
A veteran leader, Saraogi has represented the Darbhanga constituency continuously since 2005. He has also served as a minister in the Bihar government and earlier handled the Revenue and Land Reforms portfolio.
Party leaders said Saraogi’s long political experience and strong influence, particularly in the Mithila region, are expected to help the BJP expand its organisational base and outreach across the state. As state president, he will be responsible for consolidating the party’s grassroots network and mobilising support among various social and regional groups.
Saraogi’s elevation reflects the BJP’s focus on placing experienced legislators at the helm of state units to strengthen party organisation ahead of future elections.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has retained power in Bihar with a substantial mandate, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence and extending Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s long tenure, while the Mahagathbandhan suffered heavy losses.
PTI reported that the BJP and JD(U), the NDA’s two largest constituents, each contested 101 seats and achieved close to an 85 per cent strike rate. The alliance crossed the 200-seat mark, well above the majority requirement of 122 in the 243-member Assembly. The BJP finished as the single largest party with 89 seats, up from 74 in 2020, while the JD(U) rose from 43 to 85. The RJD fell sharply to 25 from 75, and the Congress won six of the 61 seats it contested, down from 19.