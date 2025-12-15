Six-Time MLA Sanjay Saraogi Appointed New Bihar BJP President

A veteran leader, Saraogi has represented the Darbhanga constituency continuously since 2005. He has also served as a minister in the Bihar government and earlier handled the Revenue and Land Reforms portfolio.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sanjay Saraogi Bihar BJP
Saraogi’s elevation reflects the BJP’s focus on placing experienced legislators at the helm of state units to strengthen party organisation ahead of future elections. Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sanjay Saraogi, a six-term MLA from Darbhanga, has been appointed as the new president of the BJP’s Bihar unit.

  • He succeeds Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and brings long legislative and ministerial experience, including as Revenue and Land Reforms minister.

  • The BJP expects his leadership to strengthen the party’s organisation and grassroots outreach ahead of future elections in Bihar.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjay Saraogi has been appointed as the new president of the BJP’s Bihar unit, the party announced on Monday.

Saraogi is a six-term member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly from Darbhanga and succeeds Dilip Kumar Jaiswal as the state party chief. His appointment comes as the BJP looks to strengthen its organisational structure in Bihar ahead of upcoming political challenges.

A veteran leader, Saraogi has represented the Darbhanga constituency continuously since 2005. He has also served as a minister in the Bihar government and earlier handled the Revenue and Land Reforms portfolio.

Party leaders said Saraogi’s long political experience and strong influence, particularly in the Mithila region, are expected to help the BJP expand its organisational base and outreach across the state. As state president, he will be responsible for consolidating the party’s grassroots network and mobilising support among various social and regional groups.

Saraogi’s elevation reflects the BJP’s focus on placing experienced legislators at the helm of state units to strengthen party organisation ahead of future elections.

Related Content
Related Content

Bihar 2025 Election Results

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has retained power in Bihar with a substantial mandate, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence and extending Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s long tenure, while the Mahagathbandhan suffered heavy losses.

PTI reported that the BJP and JD(U), the NDA’s two largest constituents, each contested 101 seats and achieved close to an 85 per cent strike rate. The alliance crossed the 200-seat mark, well above the majority requirement of 122 in the 243-member Assembly. The BJP finished as the single largest party with 89 seats, up from 74 in 2020, while the JD(U) rose from 43 to 85. The RJD fell sharply to 25 from 75, and the Congress won six of the 61 seats it contested, down from 19.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shafali Verma Gets Recognised From ICC With This Award For World Cup Final Heroics

  2. Arjuna Ranatunga, Brother Dammika Ranatunga Face Legal Trouble Over Corruption Charges

  3. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Preview: Green, Venkatesh In Focus As KKR, CSK Ready To Loosen Purse Strings

  4. Bondi Beach Terror Attack: Australia, England Cricket Boards Condemn Violence; Pat Cummins Urges Blood Donations

  5. IPL 2026 Auction Process Explained – All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  2. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  3. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  4. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

  5. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  2. At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

  3. Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

  4. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  5. UK Steps Up Security After Sydney Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: SL Beat AFG By 2 Wickets In Last Over Thriller

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Register Emphatic 7-Wicket Win Over NEP

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region