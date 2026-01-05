NBA: Luka Doncic Shines As Los Angeles Lakers Edge Memphis Grizzlies 120-114
Luka Doncic scored 36 points with nine rebounds and eight assists, LeBron James added 26 points with 10 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied for a 120-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA on Monday (January 5, 2026). Jake LaRavia also scored 26 points against his former team and Deandre Ayton had 15 points as the Lakers earned their second home victory over the Grizzlies in three days. The consecutive victories came after Los Angeles lost four of their previous five contests. Memphis guard Ja Morant (calf) was out for 15th time over the past 21 games.
