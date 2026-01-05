NBA: Luka Doncic Shines As Los Angeles Lakers Edge Memphis Grizzlies 120-114

Luka Doncic scored 36 points with nine rebounds and eight assists, LeBron James added 26 points with 10 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied for a 120-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA on Monday (January 5, 2026). Jake LaRavia also scored 26 points against his former team and Deandre Ayton had 15 points as the Lakers earned their second home victory over the Grizzlies in three days. The consecutive victories came after Los Angeles lost four of their previous five contests. Memphis guard Ja Morant (calf) was out for 15th time over the past 21 games.

Memphis Grizzlies - Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
Memphis Grizzlies - Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball-Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
Memphis Grizzlies - Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball-Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) drives the ball against Memphis Grizzlies center Christian Koloko (35) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
Memphis Grizzlies - Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball-Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
Memphis Grizzlies - Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
Memphis Grizzlies - Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball-Jarred Vanderbilt
Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) dunks the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
Memphis Grizzlies - Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
Memphis Grizzlies - Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
Memphis Grizzlies - Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball-Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
Memphis Grizzlies - Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball-Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward dunks the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Ethan Swope
