India Vs Vietnam Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Meet Golden Star Warriors In Campaign Opener

India Vs Vietnam Live Updates, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Japan and Chinese Taipei are the other two teams in Group C. Follow the live score from the continental football match

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
India Vs Vietnam Live Score AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026 group c matchday 1 updates and highlights
The Indian women's football team embarks on a walk in Perth on the morning of its face-off with Vietnam in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026. Photo: X/Indian Football
India Vs Vietnam Live, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of India's opening match in Group C of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 on Wednesday (March 4). The Blue Tigresses face Vietnam at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, having qualified for the continental showpiece on merit for the very first time. India, nevertheless, will a stern test from the outset, being the group's lowest-ranked ranked team at world number 67. Facing them today are the Golden Star Warriors, who are set to challenge the Indian backline. Follow the live score and updates from the vital football match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Vietnam Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

The India vs Vietnam, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. Tune in to follow India start their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 campaign.

India Vs Vietnam Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Good Evening!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. Wishing you all a happy Holi as the Indian women's football team gears up to open its Asian Cup campaign against Vietnam. Stick around for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
