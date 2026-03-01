West Indies' Legacy At Eden Gardens: A Historic World Cup Victory And The Immortal Bond With Kolkata Crowd & KKR

Eden Gardens stands as the hallowed stage where West Indian "Calypso Magic" reached its zenith, from the dominant era of Sir Garry Sobers to the historic 2016 T20 World Cup title

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies Legacy At Eden Gardens
West Indies' Matthew Forde, right, celebrates the wicket of Italy's Gian Piero Meade during the T20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Italy in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • West Indies and India will cross swords in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

  • The winner will qualify for the Semi-Final

It is rare for an International cricket team to have a venue at a completely foreign nation where they have enjoyed a lot of success including some historic moments in their cricket's history. But West Indies do have one and they will hope that their favourite venue does the trick once again for them when they step on the field during an encounter which will decide a T20 World Cup semi-finalist.

West Indies, who are eying to restore their lost reputation in T20 cricket, will be clashing with hosts India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 match 51 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 01, Sunday.

The match has a lot at stake. Both India and West Indies are in a crucial juncture, waiting to step into the semi-finals. They have won one match each in the Super 8 and are battling it out for the second spot from the group. South Africa have already booked their place in the semi-finals which has made the India vs West Indies match a do-or-die encounter. If West Indies wins, they will go through. If India wins, they will be the fourth semi-finalist.

West Indies will be happy that they got to decide their own fate at one of the venue that has historically favoured them. The West Indies' dominance at Eden Gardens began long before the T20 revolution. During the peak of West Indian cricket in the 1970s and 80s, the venue hosted some of the most fearsome lineups in history.

The Calypso Craze

Eden Gardens and the crowd always had the Caribbeans as their darlings. In the 1960s, the West Indians were viewed as "Cricketing Gods"—star-studded, flamboyant, and possessing a raw athletic power that the world had never seen. The Kolkata public didn’t just want to watch cricket; they wanted to witness the "Calypso Spirit." Sir Garry Sobers’ team featured icons like Rohan Kanhai, Clive Lloyd, Conrad Hunte, and the terrifying pace duo of Wes Hall and Charlie Griffith.

So much so, the craze eventually led to one of the darkest days in Eden Gardens' history. On January 1, 1967 (Day 2 of the Test), the obsession with seeing Sobers and his men reached a breaking point and overcrowding took place. The official capacity was roughly 59,000, but it is estimated that over 80,000 people were packed inside.

When police tried to push the crowd back with a lathi charge and tear gas, a full-scale riot erupted. The canvas roof of the stands was set on fire, and the West Indian players had to flee for their lives. Legend says that during the fire, West Indian opener Conrad Hunte risked his life to climb the flagpole and retrieve the flags of India and the West Indies to prevent them from being burned by the mob.

Lloyd's Legacy

In 1974-75 tour, Clive Lloyd’s men famously triumphed here, with legends like Sir Viv Richards and Andy Roberts leaving the Kolkata crowd in awe of their raw power and pace. In 1983-84, shortly after India’s World Cup win, the Windies returned to assert their dominance. In the 5th Test at Eden, they secured an innings victory, with Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding dismantling the Indian batting order.

The most iconic West Indian moment at Eden Gardens—and perhaps in T20 history occurred on April 3, 2016. Facing England in the World Cup final, the West Indies needed 19 runs off the final over. What followed was pure theater.

'Remember The Name'

Carlos Brathwaite smashed Ben Stokes for four sixes in four balls and West Indies became the first team to win two T20 World Cup titles. The image of Darren Sammy lifting the trophy under the Kolkata lights remains etched in cricketing folklore. Ian Bishop famously screamed into the microphone, "Carlos Brathwaite! Remember the name!" as Braithwaite scripted the historic moment.

By becoming the first nation to win two Men’s T20 World Cup titles (2012 and 2016), the West Indies formally transitioned from "entertainers" to a "dynasty" in the shortest format of the game.

The 2016 title was also historical as it was won against a backdrop of severe internal friction between the players and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB). The squad entered the tournament amidst protracted disputes regarding player remuneration and contract structures.

West Indies At Eden Gardens: Record

The West Indies have played across all formats at Eden Gardens. During their peak (1970s–80s), they were nearly invincible here. They secured famous wins in 1974 and 1983. However, they haven't won a Test at Eden since the late 80s. In ODIs, their record is more balanced, famously reaching the final of the 1989 Nehru Cup at Eden Gardens, though they lost to Pakistan in a thriller.

Against India, the West Indies have a difficult record at Eden Gardens. India has won all 4 T20Is played between the two sides at this venue

Test Matches

Played: 13

Win: 3

Loss: 3

Draws: 7

ODIs

Played: 8

Wins: 5

Losses: 3

T20Is

Played: 8*

Wins: 4

Losses: 4

KKR's Caribbean Bond

While the national team visits occasionally, the West Indies' presence is felt every year through the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Two men, in particular, have achieved a legendary status in the city

Since 2012, Sunil Narine has been the heartbeat of KKR. When he first stepped on the Eden Gardens, barely anyone knew the lanky mystery spinner with the mohawk. But since he led KKR to their maiden title in that year, Narine's fandom kept growing in the city and after more than a decade and featuring as a key contributor in KKR's three IPL titles, his craze in Kolkata has reached stratospheric levels.

Given Sunil Narine started his KKR career at a time when the Eden Gardens surface gripped and turned, it became a saying, facing Narine at Eden Gardens has to be one of cricket's biggest challenges.

While fans love guile and craft, they can barely ignore the entertainment associated with dogged brute power. Who else than the Caribbean giant Andre Russell can do that? Russell has single-handedly won games for KKR from impossible situations at the Eden Gardens. His ability to clear the massive Eden boundaries is legendary. When he came out to bat, the stadium chanted 'Russell Muscle" like he is a wrestler entering the ring to put up the greatest show on earth.

After 12 years in KKR jersey, Russell has finally retired from IPL cricket. He was also part of West Indies' historic T20 World Cup title victory in 2016 at the Eden Gardens. Recently he said, "Every time we come to Eden Gardens, it brings back good memories. I love being here. The fans here don't just support KKR; they have a love for Caribbean cricket that makes us feel like we aren't playing away from home."

Except for Russell and Narine, the likes of Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Carlos Braithwaite, Rovman Powell has also played for KKR at the Eden Gardens.

How the West Indies will fare against India is still unknown. Against the home side, there is a little to no chance that West Indies will receive the support from the crowd they did in a neutral game or during their golden era under Sobers. Yet, it can definitely be said that a very sporting Kolkata crowd will once again welcome them with open arms.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

