India Vs West Indies Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About Final Super 8 Game At Eden Gardens

India face West Indies in their Super 8 concluder at the Eden Gardens
South Africa are the only to qualify for the semis from Group A
The winner of IND Vs WI will join the Proteas
The Suryakumar Yadav-led India take on the West Indies in the final Super Eight match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, tonight (March 1), with a lot riding on the outcome. The winners of this Group 1 clash will confirm who play whom in the semi-finals.
Three teams have already qualified for the last four: South Africa from Group 1; England and New Zealand from Group 2.
The Kiwis sneaked into the knockouts thanks to a better net run-rate (NRR) over Pakistan, and they are slated to play their semi-final in Kolkata on Wednesday (March 4) against the Group 1 winners.
The following day, England will face the Group 1 runners-up at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Key Match Facts
This marks the fifth meeting between the two teams in the T20 World Cup, and India trail the head-to-head record 3-1.
The Windies famously defeated India in the 2016 World Cup quarter-final, and went on to lift their trophy at this venue.
The overall T20I head-to-head record, however, belongs to India: 19-10 with one no result in 30 previous meetings.
When And Where Will The India Vs West Indies Match Take Place?
India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.
Who Are The Match Officials For India Vs West Indies,?
On-field umpires: Alex Wharf and Chris Gaffaney, TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, Reserve umpire: Chris Brown and Match referee - Ranjan Madugalle
Likely XIs For India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Match?
India probable XI: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies probable XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (C & WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde/Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
Where To Watch India Vs West Indies Live?
This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group 1 Scenario
South Africa take on already-eliminated Zimbabwe in their final Super Eight game at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, today, in the early kick-off. A win and they will finish at the top of Group 1 with six points -- the most likely outcome given their current form and the lopsided nature of this African rivalry.
So, the Aiden Markram-led Proteas are the most likely opponents for the Kiwis in the first semi-final, unless Zimbabwe don't produce a shock result, and India or the West Indies overtake the 2024 runners-up on the points table. Following the script, it's safe to assume that the winners of the India vs West Indies clash will take on England.
As things stand, the Windies are second, ahead of defending champions India on NRR, +1.791 to -0.100.
|Team
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|NRR
|Points
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|2.89
|4
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|1.791
|2
|India
|2
|1
|1
|-0.1
|2
|Zimbabwe
|2
|0
|2
|-4.475
|0
India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the 2024 final at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, with batting great Virat Kohli taking home the Player of the Match award in his final T20I.
And don't rule out India vs South Africa redux. Now, all paths lead to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for a title showdown, scheduled for next Sunday.