Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Zimbabwe faces South Africa in their final Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Zimbabwe’s captain, Sikandar Raza, won the toss and elected to bat first, a bold move given the ground’s historical preference for chasing.
Despite being out of semifinal contention, the Chevrons are playing for pride after a fairytale group stage where they upset Australia and Sri Lanka. All eyes are on Brian Bennett, currently one of the tournament's top run-scorers.
The Proteas, led by Aiden Markram, remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament and have already secured their semifinal spot. They have made three changes to their lineup, resting stars like Kagiso Rabada to bring in Anrich Nortje and young sensation Kwena Maphaka.
Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
T20 World Cup 2026 matches are available for live TV telecast across Star Sports network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.