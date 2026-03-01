Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM have won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi against the Proteas. Check Playing XIs for both teams

Outlook Sports Desk
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa's Quinton de Kock, centre, celebrates with the bowler George Linde the wicket of United Arab Emirates' captain Muhammad Waseem during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zimbabwe conclude their Super 8s campaign against South Africa today

  • The Proteas have already qualified for the semi-finals

  • Check toss update and playing XIs

Zimbabwe faces South Africa in their final Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Zimbabwe’s captain, Sikandar Raza, won the toss and elected to bat first, a bold move given the ground’s historical preference for chasing.

Despite being out of semifinal contention, the Chevrons are playing for pride after a fairytale group stage where they upset Australia and Sri Lanka. All eyes are on Brian Bennett, currently one of the tournament's top run-scorers.

The Proteas, led by Aiden Markram, remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament and have already secured their semifinal spot. They have made three changes to their lineup, resting stars like Kagiso Rabada to bring in Anrich Nortje and young sensation Kwena Maphaka.

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 matches are available for live TV telecast across Star Sports network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

T20 World Cup 2026 matches are available for live TV telecast across Star Sports network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

