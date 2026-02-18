South Africa Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup: Bosch, Brevis Help Proteas End Group Stage Campaign With Victory
South Africa, riding on Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis' fiery knocks, beat UAE by six wickets in a low-scoring Group D match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. Chasing UAE's 122 for 6, built largely on young top-order batter Alishan Sharafu's gritty 45, the Proteas overhauled the target in 13.2 overs. Rickelton smashed a 16-ball 30 while Brewis scored 36 off 25 balls as South Africa won with 40 balls to spare. Earlier, Corbin Bosch scalped 3 wickets for 12 runs in his 4 overs. The Proteas and New Zealand have already qualified for the Super 8s from the group.
