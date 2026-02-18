South Africa Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup: Bosch, Brevis Help Proteas End Group Stage Campaign With Victory

South Africa, riding on Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis' fiery knocks, beat UAE by six wickets in a low-scoring Group D match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday. Chasing UAE's 122 for 6, built largely on young top-order batter Alishan Sharafu's gritty 45, the Proteas overhauled the target in 13.2 overs. Rickelton smashed a 16-ball 30 while Brewis scored 36 off 25 balls as South Africa won with 40 balls to spare. Earlier, Corbin Bosch scalped 3 wickets for 12 runs in his 4 overs. The Proteas and New Zealand have already qualified for the Super 8s from the group.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa won by 6 wickets with 40 balls remaining
United Arab Emirates' captain Muhammad Waseem, centre, congratulates South Africa's Jason Smith after South Africa wins the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
1/15
SA vs UAE: South Africa won by 6 wickets
South Africa's Jason Smith, left, congratulates Tristan Stubbs after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/15
South Africa United Arab Emirates T20 WCup Cricket Tristan Stubbs
South Africa's Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/15
South Africa United Arab Emirates T20 WCup Cricket Ryan Rickelton
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/15
South Africa United Arab Emirates T20 WCup Cricket Dewald Brevis
South Africa's Dewald Brevis plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/15
South Africa United Arab Emirates T20 WCup Cricket Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/15
South Africa United Arab Emirates T20 WWorld Cup Cricket
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock celebrate after hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/15
South Africa United Arab Emirates T20 WCup Cricket Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram bowled out by United Arab Emirates' Haider Ali during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/15
Match delayed by a wet outfield
Ground staffs stand on the ground for a rain during the break of the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/15
ICC T20 WC 2026: SA vs UAE
South Africa's Jason Smith misses the catch as Anrich Nortje looks on during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/15
ICC T20 WC 2026: SA vs UAE Alishan Sharafu
United Arab Emirates' Alishan Sharafu plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/15
Corbin Bosch ICC T20 WC 2026 SA vs UAE
South Africa's Corbin Bosch celebrates the wicket of United Arab Emirates' Sohaib Khan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/15
ICC T20 WC 2026: SA vs UAE Muhammad Waseem
United Arab Emirates' captain Muhammad Waseem hits a boundary during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/15
United Arab Emirates South Africa T20 WCup Cricket
United Arab Emirates' captain Muhammad Waseem, left, and Aryansh Sharma celebrate during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/15
South Africa United Arab Emirates T20 WCup Cricket Aryansh Sharma
United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/15
ICC Mens T20 WC 2026: SA vs UAE
Groundsmen remove covers from the field before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between South Africa and UAE, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mirza Cleans Up Frylinck, Gets First Breakthrough| NAM 38/1 (5)

  2. Pakistan Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs And Colombo Hourly Forecast

  3. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eight Guide: Full Schedule, Opponents, Dates, Venues – All You Need

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Group 1 Teams, Fixtures And Qualification Details

  5. Nepal Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026: 12-Year Wait Ends For Rhinos With Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  2. Setback To Kerala Govt As HC quashes LDF’s Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme

  3. AI India Impact Summit: 300 Million Children Faced Tech-Facilitated Abuse In 2024, Warn Experts

  4. Statehood for J&K Soon, Says Meghwal; Omar Flags Delay

  5. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  3. Bangladesh: BNP Lawmakers Sworn In, Party Refuses Second Oath On 'July Charter'

  4. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  5. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz