  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. ryan rickelton
images

Name: Ryan Rickelton

Born: 11 July 1996, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Ryan David Rickelton, is a cricketer from South Africa. He entered the international arena for the South African cricket team on March 31, 2022. Known as a left-handed wicket-keeper batter, Rickelton plays for Gauteng and MI Cape Town in domestic cricket.

He commenced a first-class career representing Gauteng against Northerns. In August 2017, he secured a spot in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stars' roster for the inaugural season of the T20 Global League. His Twenty20 debut for Gauteng came during the 2017 Africa T20 Cup on September 1, 2017. However, in October 2017, Cricket South Africa initially deferred the tournament until November 2018, ultimately canceling it thereafter.

Emerging as the top run-scorer in the 2017–18 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge tournament for Gauteng, he amassed 351 runs across eight matches. Similarly, he excelled as the leading run-scorer in the 2017–18 Sunfoil 3-Day Cup for Gauteng, accumulating 562 runs across six matches.

In June 2018, he earned a spot in the Highveld Lions team for the 2018–19 season. The subsequent month, he received a call-up to the Cricket South Africa Emerging Squad. In October 2018, he joined Jozi Stars' squad for the inaugural Mzansi Super League T20 tournament. Come September 2019, he was selected for the Jozi Stars team for the 2019 Mzansi Super League tournament and also found a place in Gauteng's squad for the 2019–20 CSA Provincial T20 Cup. His leadership skills came to the fore in February 2022 when he was appointed as the captain of the Imperial Lions for the 2021–22 CSA T20 Challenge. In 2022, Rickelton inked a deal with Northamptonshire to compete in that year's County Championship.

In youth Test cricket, Ryan Rickelton has showcased consistent batting performances across various metrics. Throughout 2 matches and 4 innings, he accumulated a total of 174 runs at an impressive average of 43.50. His highest score of 81 demonstrates his ability to anchor innings effectively. With a solid strike rate of 36.02.

His youth ODI career spans from 2014 to 2015, during which he played a total of 9 matches. With a batting average of 14.77, he accumulated 133 runs without being dismissed in any innings. His highest score stands at 47 runs. Against Bangladesh U19, he played 5 matches, scoring 40 runs at an average of 8.00. When facing England U19, he showcased a better performance, scoring 93 runs in 4 matches at an average of 23.25. His performances in both Bangladesh and England were consistent with averages of 8.00 and 23.25 respectively. In terms of continents, he performed similarly in both Asia and Europe, scoring 40 and 93 runs respectively, across 5 matches each. Notably, his performance away from home was slightly better, with an average of 14.77 across 9 matches.

In Test cricket, during the 2022–23 season, he played four matches, amassing a total of 165 runs with a highest score of 42, averaging 23.6. His innings were characterized by resilience, facing 343 balls at a strike rate of 48.1, including 20 boundaries and one six.

In the ODI format, he participated in two matches in 2023, accumulating 17 runs with an average of 8.5, striking at 65.4. His career in first-class cricket spans from 2015 onwards, featuring 59 matches where he amassed an impressive 4410 runs, with a highest score of 202 not out, averaging 50.1.

In List A cricket since 2016, he has scored 2963 runs in 73 matches, boasting a commendable average of 46.3. Rickelton has also made significant contributions in the T20 format since 2023, accumulating 2223 runs in 88 matches at an average of 28.9, with a highest score of 98, striking at an impressive rate of 137.1, including 190 boundaries and 97 sixes. On the field, Rickelton has showcased his wicketkeeping skills, securing catches and effecting run-outs and stumpings across Test and ODI formats.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  2. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  3. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  4. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  5. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18