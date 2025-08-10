Drugs that were quite effective in reducing some of the symptoms of severe forms of mental illness emerged in the 1950’s in India. These quickly became available, helped also by an expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, and it was suggested that most patients would recover well, if drug treatments were made accessible. Small numbers of specialists began graduating from the institutes in Bangalore (the AIIMH, 1954) and the AIIMS (1956). Today, over a thousand psychiatrists graduate every year, and almost 20,000 psychiatrists work in the country. Hundreds of medical colleges have been established, but the existing mental hospitals did not become part of this university system, and those with serious chronic illnesses were thus left out. The hospitals gradually developed an atmosphere of neglect and horror; rather than being places of refuge. As a consequence, since the mental hospitals were neither reformed or transformed, and the public services did not keep up, the total number of ‘beds’ available for those with mental illness is less than three for 100,000. This is a stark contrast when compared to more than 30 beds for every 100,000 in other countries with comparable economies. Although we understood how to treat, and by whom, the debate shifted to when and where to treat.