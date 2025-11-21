Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement With Palash Muchhal - In Pics
India's World Cup-winning vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has made her engagement with music composer Palash Muchhal official, posting a funny Instagram reel with Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy to reveal the news. The clip, set to the song “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya” from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, shows Mandhana dancing with her teammates. Muchhal later posted a separate video of him proposing to Mandhana at the DY Patil Stadium, the same venue where India lifted their first-ever Women's World Cup trophy.
