Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement With Palash Muchhal - In Pics

India's World Cup-winning vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has made her engagement with music composer Palash Muchhal official, posting a funny Instagram reel with Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy to reveal the news. The clip, set to the song “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya” from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, shows Mandhana dancing with her teammates. Muchhal later posted a separate video of him proposing to Mandhana at the DY Patil Stadium, the same venue where India lifted their first-ever Women's World Cup trophy.

Mandhana confirms engagement with musician Palash Mucchal
1/4
Mandhana confirms engagement with musician Palash Mucchal-1
World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana being proposed by music composer Palash Mucchal for marriage at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: @palash_muchhal/Instagram via PTI
2/4
Mandhana confirms engagement with musician Palash Mucchal-2
World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana being proposed by music composer Palash Mucchal for marriage at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: @palash_muchhal/Instagram via PTI
3/4
Mandhana confirms engagement with musician Palash Mucchal-3
World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana shows her ring as she confirms her engagement with music composer Palash Mucchal. | Photo: @smriti_mandhana/Instagram via PTI
4/4
Mandhana confirms engagement with musician Palash Mucchal-4
World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana shows her ring as she confirms her engagement with music composer Palash Mucchal. Her teammates Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil are also seen. | Photo: @smriti_mandhana/Instagram via PTI
