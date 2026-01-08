AUS Vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test Day 5: Travis Head Leads From Front To Help Australia Claim 4-1 Series Win In Sydney
Australia wrapped up the 2025-26 Ashes in clinical fashion at the Sydney Cricket Ground, securing a 5-wicket victory to seal the series 4-1 in dominant fashion. Despite a terrific maiden Test century from England’s young star Jacob Bethell, who scored 154 off 265 in the 3rd innings, the visitors were eventually bowled out for 342. Australia were tasked with a target of 160. The chase had some nervy moments as Australia had slipped to 121/5 at point with Travis Head, Weatherald, Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja scoring 29, 34, 37, 12 and 6 respectively. All-rounder Cameron Green and wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey ultimately held their nerves to cross the line. The match also marked an emotional farewell for Usman Khawaja, who played his final Test match and series of his career. Paceman Mitchell Starc was adjudged Player of the series for his incredible 31 wickets across the series. Watch some of the best pictures from day at the SCG.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
