AUS Vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test Day 5: Travis Head Leads From Front To Help Australia Claim 4-1 Series Win In Sydney

Australia wrapped up the 2025-26 Ashes in clinical fashion at the Sydney Cricket Ground, securing a 5-wicket victory to seal the series 4-1 in dominant fashion. Despite a terrific maiden Test century from England’s young star Jacob Bethell, who scored 154 off 265 in the 3rd innings, the visitors were eventually bowled out for 342. Australia were tasked with a target of 160. The chase had some nervy moments as Australia had slipped to 121/5 at point with Travis Head, Weatherald, Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja scoring 29, 34, 37, 12 and 6 respectively. All-rounder Cameron Green and wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey ultimately held their nerves to cross the line. The match also marked an emotional farewell for Usman Khawaja, who played his final Test match and series of his career. Paceman Mitchell Starc was adjudged Player of the series for his incredible 31 wickets across the series. Watch some of the best pictures from day at the SCG. 

England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5
Australian team celebrate with the Ashes trophy following the final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney, Australia. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Australia vs England 5th Test Day 5 Travis Head
Australia's Travis Head, right, receives the man-of-the-match medal from Steve Waugh following play on the last day of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 5 Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes signs his autograph for a fan following the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
AUS vs ENG 5th Test Day 5
Australian and England players shake hands following play on the last day of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Australia vs England, 5th Test at Sydney
England's Jacob Bethell bats during play on the last day of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
England vs Australia, 5th Test at Sydney
Australia's Travis Head bats during play on the last day of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Ashes 2025-26: ENG vs AUS
Australia's Jake Weatherald bats during play on the last day of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Ashes 2025-26: AUS vs ENG
England's Josh Tongue, right ,is congratulated by teammate Will Jacks after taking the wicket of Australia's Jake Weatherald during play on the last day of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Ashes 2025-26: ENG vs AUS 5th Test Day 5
Australia Usman Khawaja kisses the turf as he leaves the field during play on the last day of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Ashes 2025-26: AUS vs ENG 5th Test Day 5
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne reacts after he was run out during play on the last day of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
