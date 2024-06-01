Starc's cricketing journey began at Homebush Boys High School in Sydney, where he honed his skills as a left-arm fast bowler and represented the school's 1st grade cricket team. His talent and dedication soon caught the attention of selectors, and in 2009, he made his first-class debut for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield.

In the 2009-10 season, Starc faced stiff competition from other talented pacers, but his consistent performances at the domestic level earned him a call-up to the Australian Institute of Sport in 2010. There, he played a pivotal role in the team's Emerging Players Twenty20 Trophy triumph.

Starc's breakthrough moment came in 2012 when he secured a stint with the English county side Yorkshire.

Starc's international debut for Australia came in a T20I match against Pakistan in 2010. He quickly established himself as a vital member of the national team's bowling attack, showcasing his ability to generate blistering pace and his mastery of swing and seam.

During the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, he emerged as the tournament's leading wicket-taker, playing a crucial role in Australia's triumphant campaign. His performances earned him the prestigious Player of the Tournament award.

Starc's Test career has been equally impressive. In 2016, he finished as the most successful pace bowler in Tests, claiming 50 wickets, a testament to his relentless work ethic and unwavering commitment to the game.

He has been a vital member of the Australian cricket team, contributing to their success in the 2015 and 2023 ICC Cricket World Cups, as well as the 2021 T20 World Cup