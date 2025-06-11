Cricket

South Africa Vs Australia, ICC WTC Final 2025: Kagiso Rabada, Oz Seamers Dominate On Day 1

Bowlers ruled the roost on a cracking opening day of the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final between South Africa and Australia, as 14 wickets fell in 78.4 overs of play. The Proteas first made the most of seamer-friendly conditions after winning the toss and inserting the defending champions in to bat, bowling them out for 212. Steve Smith and Beau Webster struck glorious half-centuries amid the ruins, while Kagiso Rabada claimed his second five-for at Lord's. The Aussie bowlers then returned the favour to South Africa, reducing them to 43 for four at stumps after 22 overs of probing bowling.

AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lord's: Kagiso Rabada
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates after his five-wicket haul during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

2/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Matthew Hayden, Hashim Amla
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden, center, and former South African cricketer Hashim Amla, second right, pose with the winners trophy ahead of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

2/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords photos
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Players walk onto the field during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

3/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Usman Khawaja
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Usman Khawaja bats during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

4/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Kagiso Rabada
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada bowls a delivery during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

5/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Marnus Labuschagne
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

6/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Kagiso Rabada
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, left, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Usman Khawaja during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

7/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Kagiso Rabada
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, center, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Cameron Green during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

8/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Steve Smith
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Steve Smith plays a shot during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

9/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Wiaan Mulder
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder reacts after bowling a delivery to Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

10/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Marco Jansen
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Marco Jansen, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, right, during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

11/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Travis Head
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Travis Head plays a shot during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

12/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Marco Jansen
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Marco Jansen, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Travis Head, right, during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

13/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Steve Smith
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Steve Smith plays a shot during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

14/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Marco Jansen
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Marco Jansen, left, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's Beau Webster during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

15/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Steve Smith
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

16/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Beau Webster
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Beau Webster, right, plays a shot during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

17/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Steve Smith
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa players celebrate as Australia's Steve Smith walks off the field after losing his wicket during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

18/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Beau Webster
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Beau Webster celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

19/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Alex Carey
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Alex Carey is bowled out by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

20/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Kagiso Rabada
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the dismissal of Australia's captain Pat Cummins during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

21/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Kagiso Rabada
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Beau Webster during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

22/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Kagiso Rabada
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, right, celebrates with teammate Kyle Verreynne after the dismissal of Australia's Mitchell Starc during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

23/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Mitchell Starc
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Aiden Markram during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

24/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Wiaan Mulder
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder bats during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

25/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Mitchell Starc
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates with teammate Cameron Green after the dismissal of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

26/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Wiaan Mulder
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder is bowled out by Australia's captain Pat Cummins during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

27/27
AUS vs SA ICC World Test Championship Cricket Final day 1 at Lords: Josh Hazlewood
ICC WTC Final 2025: Australia vs South Africa, Day 1 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Josh Hazlewood, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

Get the Latest Cricket News, Match Results, Schedule, Live Cricket Scores Today, and more at Outlook India.

To follow our special coverage of the Indian Premier League 2025, check IPL 2025 News, IPL Schedule, IPL Points Table, IPL 2025 Stats, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap leaderboards.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss