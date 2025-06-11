South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates after his five-wicket haul during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden, center, and former South African cricketer Hashim Amla, second right, pose with the winners trophy ahead of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Players walk onto the field during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Usman Khawaja bats during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada bowls a delivery during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, left, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Usman Khawaja during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, center, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Cameron Green during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Steve Smith plays a shot during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder reacts after bowling a delivery to Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Marco Jansen, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, right, during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Travis Head plays a shot during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Marco Jansen, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Travis Head, right, during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Steve Smith plays a shot during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Marco Jansen, left, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's Beau Webster during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Beau Webster, right, plays a shot during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa players celebrate as Australia's Steve Smith walks off the field after losing his wicket during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Beau Webster celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Alex Carey is bowled out by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the dismissal of Australia's captain Pat Cummins during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Beau Webster during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, right, celebrates with teammate Kyle Verreynne after the dismissal of Australia's Mitchell Starc during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Aiden Markram during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder bats during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates with teammate Cameron Green after the dismissal of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Wiaan Mulder is bowled out by Australia's captain Pat Cummins during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs during the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.