South Africa Vs Australia, ICC WTC Final 2025: Kagiso Rabada, Oz Seamers Dominate On Day 1

Bowlers ruled the roost on a cracking opening day of the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final between South Africa and Australia, as 14 wickets fell in 78.4 overs of play. The Proteas first made the most of seamer-friendly conditions after winning the toss and inserting the defending champions in to bat, bowling them out for 212. Steve Smith and Beau Webster struck glorious half-centuries amid the ruins, while Kagiso Rabada claimed his second five-for at Lord's. The Aussie bowlers then returned the favour to South Africa, reducing them to 43 for four at stumps after 22 overs of probing bowling.