Mental Health

Sonal’s Journey: Mental Health, Hope And Home Again

Sonal’s mental health story reflects the struggles many women in India face with stigma and care. From asylums and shrines to The Banyan’s Home Again project, her journey shows the importance of mental health awareness and rehabilitation. Since 2021, she has found dignity, friendship, and community. Speaking about her lived experience at an event in Chennai, she shared her longing for love and belonging—an Outlook mental health feature on resilience and recovery.