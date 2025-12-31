Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Sukhdeep Bajwa Gets Early Breakthroughs| HP 10/2 (5)

Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: HP 10/2 (5)
Sukhdeep Bajwa makes proves his PUN skipper's decision to bowl first right by getting two early breakthroughs within 5 overs. AR Kalsi and Kushal Pal, both the batters were dismissed without opening their accounts by Bajwa.
Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Himachal Pradesh: Innesh Mahajan(w), Ankit Kalsi, Pukhraj Mann, Mridul Surroch(c), Akash Vasisht, Nitin Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Amanpreet Singh, Kushal Pal, Aryaman Singh Dhaliwal, Rohit Kumar
Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh(w/c), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Harnoor Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Ramandeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Uday Saharan, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Mayank Markande, Sumit Sharma
Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Punjab win the toss against Himachal Pradesh and elect to field first.
Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Match Details
Fixture: Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab, Group C
Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4
Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur
Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM IST
Live Streaming: -
Live Telecast: -
Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome
Good Morning folks. This is the start of our live blog of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C match between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab at the K.L. Saini Stadium in Jaipur. Stay tuned for the build-up, real-time updates, scores and more.