Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Sukhdeep Bajwa Gets Early Breakthroughs| HP 10/2 (5)

Welcome to our live blog from the K.L Saini Stadium in Jaipur. It will be a battle between two neighbouring North Indian rivals - Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 edition round 4. Abhishek Sharma's Punjab are looking to bounce back after a surprising 5-wicket loss to Uttarakhand in the previous round. Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, is riding high on confidence after a narrow 7-run victory over Maharashtra. Punjab enter this game as heavy favourites to win as they posses some unbelievably talented players who are both domestic and national team stars. Stay tuned for real-time updates, playing XIs, scores and more from this high-stakes North Indian derby.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Dec 2025, 09:30:34 am IST Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: HP 10/2 (5) Sukhdeep Bajwa makes proves his PUN skipper's decision to bowl first right by getting two early breakthroughs within 5 overs. AR Kalsi and Kushal Pal, both the batters were dismissed without opening their accounts by Bajwa.

31 Dec 2025, 09:23:32 am IST Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs Himachal Pradesh: Innesh Mahajan(w), Ankit Kalsi, Pukhraj Mann, Mridul Surroch(c), Akash Vasisht, Nitin Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Amanpreet Singh, Kushal Pal, Aryaman Singh Dhaliwal, Rohit Kumar Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh(w/c), Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Harnoor Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Ramandeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Uday Saharan, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Mayank Markande, Sumit Sharma

31 Dec 2025, 09:18:22 am IST Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update Punjab win the toss against Himachal Pradesh and elect to field first.

31 Dec 2025, 07:31:22 am IST Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab, Group C

Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Live Streaming: -

Live Telecast: -