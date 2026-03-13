Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Salman Agha’s Controversial Run-Out Sparks Heated Moment In Dhaka - Video

Summary of this article
Pakistan entered the second ODI against Bangladesh hoping to bounce back after a disastrous start to the series. In the opening match in Mirpur, the visitors were completely outplayed as Bangladesh bundled them out for just 114 in 30.4 overs, sealing a comfortable win and taking an early lead in the three-match contest.
With pressure mounting, Pakistan produced a much more competitive batting effort in the second ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The innings had its ups and downs, but a strong middle-overs partnership between Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan helped steady the ship after early wickets.
However, the game took a dramatic turn late in the innings when a bizarre run-out involving Agha sparked controversy and shifted momentum back toward the hosts.
Salman Agha’s Controversial Run-Out Turns the Game
The turning point arrived in the 39th over when Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz was bowling to Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan nudged the ball back toward the bowler, and Miraz attempted to stop it with his boot. Salman Ali Agha, standing nearby at the non-striker’s end, stepped out of his crease as the ball trickled near their feet.
In a moment that stunned many, Agha bent down to pick up the ball and seemingly return it to Miraz. The Bangladesh skipper reacted instantly, grabbing the ball and underarming it at the stumps while Agha was still outside the crease.
The decision was referred to the third umpire, who ruled the batter run out since the ball was still in play. The dismissal triggered heated exchanges on the field, with Agha visibly unhappy as he walked back after a well-made 64 off 62 balls, bringing an end to a crucial stand with Rizwan.
Pakistan Post Competitive Total in 2nd ODI
Despite the dramatic moment, Pakistan managed to put up a fighting total in the first innings. They were eventually bowled out for 274 in 47.3 overs, setting Bangladesh a target of 275 in the day-night encounter at Mirpur.
The innings was anchored by Agha’s composed knock of 64 runs and Mohammad Rizwan’s 44 off 59 balls, which helped Pakistan recover after early setbacks. However, Bangladesh clawed their way back through disciplined bowling in the final overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz returned figures of 2/34, while leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was the standout performer with 3 wickets, including the final dismissal that wrapped up Pakistan’s innings.
With 275 required for victory, Bangladesh entered the chase with momentum on their side, while Pakistan hoped their bowlers could defend a competitive total and level the series.