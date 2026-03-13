Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Salman Agha’s Controversial Run-Out Sparks Heated Moment In Dhaka - Video

Salman Agha’s controversial run-out sparks debate as Pakistan post 274 in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka after a steady partnership with Mohammad Rizwan

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Salman Agha’s Controversial Run-Out
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Salman Agha’s Controversial Run-Out Sparks Heated Moment In Dhaka - Video | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Salman Agha’s controversial run-out after scoring 64 sparked heated exchanges between players during the second ODI in Dhaka

  • Pakistan posted 274 in 47.3 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan scoring 44 and Agha anchoring the innings

  • Rishad Hossain (3 wickets) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz played key roles in Bangladesh’s bowling effort

Pakistan entered the second ODI against Bangladesh hoping to bounce back after a disastrous start to the series. In the opening match in Mirpur, the visitors were completely outplayed as Bangladesh bundled them out for just 114 in 30.4 overs, sealing a comfortable win and taking an early lead in the three-match contest.

With pressure mounting, Pakistan produced a much more competitive batting effort in the second ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The innings had its ups and downs, but a strong middle-overs partnership between Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan helped steady the ship after early wickets.

However, the game took a dramatic turn late in the innings when a bizarre run-out involving Agha sparked controversy and shifted momentum back toward the hosts.

Also Check: Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd ODI

Salman Agha’s Controversial Run-Out Turns the Game

The turning point arrived in the 39th over when Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz was bowling to Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan nudged the ball back toward the bowler, and Miraz attempted to stop it with his boot. Salman Ali Agha, standing nearby at the non-striker’s end, stepped out of his crease as the ball trickled near their feet.

Related Content
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts In Trouble After Quick Double Blow From PAK Pacers; 14/2 (4) - File
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Match Paused As Hailstorm Arrives At Dhaka; BAN 27/3 (6.3)
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Why Play Was Stopped In Dhaka During Hosts’ Chase - File
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Why Play Was Stopped In Dhaka During Hosts’ Chase
Bangladesh's Litton Das, centre, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Hussain Talat during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur, Bangladesh. - | Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Toss Update, 2nd ODI: BAN Opt To Bowl First In Dhaka - Check Playing XIs
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st ODI: BAN face PAK in the first ODI in Dhaka. - AP
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI: Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast Today
Related Content

In a moment that stunned many, Agha bent down to pick up the ball and seemingly return it to Miraz. The Bangladesh skipper reacted instantly, grabbing the ball and underarming it at the stumps while Agha was still outside the crease.

The decision was referred to the third umpire, who ruled the batter run out since the ball was still in play. The dismissal triggered heated exchanges on the field, with Agha visibly unhappy as he walked back after a well-made 64 off 62 balls, bringing an end to a crucial stand with Rizwan.

Pakistan Post Competitive Total in 2nd ODI

Despite the dramatic moment, Pakistan managed to put up a fighting total in the first innings. They were eventually bowled out for 274 in 47.3 overs, setting Bangladesh a target of 275 in the day-night encounter at Mirpur.

The innings was anchored by Agha’s composed knock of 64 runs and Mohammad Rizwan’s 44 off 59 balls, which helped Pakistan recover after early setbacks. However, Bangladesh clawed their way back through disciplined bowling in the final overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz returned figures of 2/34, while leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was the standout performer with 3 wickets, including the final dismissal that wrapped up Pakistan’s innings.

With 275 required for victory, Bangladesh entered the chase with momentum on their side, while Pakistan hoped their bowlers could defend a competitive total and level the series.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Match Paused As Hailstorm Arrives At Dhaka; BAN 27/3 (6.3)

  2. Who Is James Coles? The Most Expensive Player Of Inaugural Hundred Auction

  3. Rajiv Shukla Breaks Silence On BCCI’s Position Over Sunrisers Leeds Signing Abrar Ahmed

  4. Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Purchase Of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred

  5. The Hundred 2026 Auction: Full List Of Pakistani Players Sold And Unsold

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 12, 2026

  2. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  3. 'Precious Lives Lost': India Expresses Grief Over Deaths Of Children In Bombing Of Iranian School

  4. A Mother Who Never Returned: 33 Years On,  Mumbai Blast Survivor Still Waits for Justice

  5. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  2. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  3. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  4. Tensions In Strait Of Hormuz: The Hidden Economic Risk For India

  5. The Paradox Of Intervention: War And Politics In Iran

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien Reveals Late Rob Reiner Will Receive A ‘Very Powerful’ Tribute At The 98th Academy Awards

  2. SunRisers Hyderabad Boycott Row: Kavya Maran Becomes A Target After Abrar Ahmed's Hundred Deal - A Timeline

  3. Santy Sharma Steps In To Defend Badshah Amid Tateeree Song Controversy, Says Hip-Hop Culture Is Misunderstood In India

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore Overseas Even Before Pre-Sales In India

  5. Raajneeti 2 In The Works: Prakash Jha Confirms Sequel Inspired By The Mahabharata

  6. Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Headline Imtiaz Ali's Film On 'Love And Longing'

  7. Manipur Hills on Edge After Two Kuki Men Found Dead Near Thawai Village

  8. Made In Korea Review | Priyanka Mohan’s Cross-Cultural Venture Turns A Sound Premise Into A Fairytale Detour