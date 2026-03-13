IPL 2026: A Look At The Greatest Knocks In The History Of Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League has seen some of the best T20 knocks in the history of the game. Here's a look at a few of them ahead of the IPL 2026

Outlook Sports Desk
IPL 2026 greatest innings in Indian Premier League History
Chris Gayle celebrating his 175* against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013. Photo: IPL
  • IPL 2026 set to commence from March 28

  • Teams have started preparations ahead of the IPL 2026

  • Check the best knocks ever played in the history of IPL

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to commence from March 28. The schedule of the first phase of the games have arrived and the ten participant franchises have already started their preparations. The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 just ended and following a highly intense competitions, the International players are on a break. The domestic cricketers and the players coming into action after a long gap are the ones to join the camps first.

The IPL has seen many memorable performances over the years. IPL 2026 is going to be the 19th season of the competition. Over the last 18 years, IPL has seen players grow from coal to diamonds under pressure. When the stakes have been high, they have delivered iconic performances that got etched in the minds of the fans forever.

Throughout the history of IPL, some legendary batters participated and played some out of the world knocks in crunch situations. Them being their best self with the bat in hand has made the competition one of the best leagues in the world and the biggest cricket league. Their performances have created legacy of the franchise they represent along with unforgettable experience for the fans and the viewers.

Chris Gayle's Unbeaten 175 Against Pune Warriors India In 2013

On April 23, 2013, the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru witnessed an innings that many believe changed the boundaries of what is possible in T20 cricket. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Pune Warriors India, Chris Gayle produced a knock that looked more like a video game than real life.

Going into a ball-striking spree against the PWI bowlers, Gayle reached his century in just 30 balls—a record that still stands. This remains the fastest century in IPL history and was the fastest in all professional T20s for over a decade. By the end of the innings, he had smashed 17 sixes and 13 fours, propelling RCB to a then-world-record total of 263. It is not only the greatest knock in the history of IPL, but it is also arguably the most dominant display of hitting in the history of T20 cricket.

He finished on 175 not out with a strike rate of 265.15. This still remains the highest individual score in T20 league history.

Brendon McCullum's Unbeaten 158 Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru In 2008

Many say that the IPL became IPL because what took place on the opening day if the inaugural IPL edition in 2008. In April 18, 2008, New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum didn't just play an innings representing Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he authored a manifesto for the future of the sport.

While struggling for form ahead of the season, McCullum came out opening for KKR in the first game of the season and started to charge at the RCB bowlers. His shots started connecting and he went on and on until the balls vanished into the oblivion. Moving around the crease and scooping world-class bowlers over his head, he showed the world exactly how explosive T20 cricket could be. Without this spark, the IPL might never have gained its initial massive momentum.

His unbeaten 158 off 73 balls* remains the most significant century in the league's history, providing the proof that a franchise-based T20 league could be a world-class spectacle.

Suresh Raina's 25-Ball 87 Against Kings XI Punjab In 2014

It is said that the best turn up when the pressure is the highest. Suresh Raina is one of the best batters to ever play in the IPL. One of the most consistent batters in the league, Raina has been part of three title-winning campaigns with Chennai Super Kings. Even when CSK has missed out narrowly on victory, he has always stepped up with his performance.

One of Raina's career-best knocks and a logic-defying innings came in the 2014 Qualifier 2 against Kings XI Punjab. On May 30, 2014, the Wankhede Stadium bore witness to what is statistically the most aggressive powerplay assault in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Chasing a mammoth target of 227 to reach the final, CSK lost their opener, Faf du Plessis, on the second ball of the innings. Entering at No. 3, Suresh Raina faced a situation where the required run rate was already over 11. What followed was not a measured build-up, but a systematic dismantling of the Punjab bowling attack.

Raina scored 87 runs off 25 balls and took CSK to 100 runs in just 6 overs. While he was out on the crease, the chase looked very much on. He was scoring at a strike rate of 348.00 before a tragic run-out ended the charge. He scored his half-century in 16 balls and scalped 33 runs off one over of Parvinder Awana. All his runs were scored entirely within the first six overs.

Although the innings neither ended in a victory nor it got converted into a century. Yet, the short spell became memorable to fans due to the unstoppable ball-striking on display from Suresh Raina.

AB De Villiers' Unbeaten 79 Against Gujarat Lions In 2016

While Suresh Raina's innings was the best innings of an IPL play-off match, this was not the only. AB de Villiers in 2016, showed glimpses of his genius talent on a pitch that throughout assisted the bowlers and took his side Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the final.

Chasing a modest target of 159 against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 Qualifier 1, RCB’s superstar top order collapsed in spectacular fashion. Within the first six overs, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Shane Watson were dismissed and RCB were looking down the barrel. By the 10th over, RCB were 68/6. Statistically, their win probability had dropped to less than 5%.

De Villiers, stranded at one end as wickets tumbled, staged a lone rebellion. He partnered with left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdulla for an unbeaten 91-run stand for the seventh wicket. De Villiers initially curtailed his natural aggression, rotating the strike and ensuring no further wickets fell. Once the target came within 40 runs, he shifted gears. He targeted the pace of Praveen Kumar and Dwayne Smith, using his signature laps and scoops to find gaps in a crowded field.

He struck 5 fours and 5 sixes on the way to his unbeaten 79 off 47 deliveries, finishing the chase with 10 balls to spare. His innings showed that IPL is not only about ball-striking, it is also about achieving perfect control and composure under pressure on a surface that is assisting the bowlers.

Virat Kohli's Unbeaten 113 Against Kings XI Punjab In 2016

Virat Kohli's entered the "athletes' zone" during the IPL 2016. He scored 973 runs with incredible consistency as he was batting in the peak of his prowess. One of his best innings in the history of the IPL came at a rain-curtailed match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

On May 18, 2016, Virat Kohli produced a performance that transcended physical abilities. In a 15-over match against Kings XI Punjab, the RCB captain struck 113 off just 50 balls. Kohli played the entire innings with seven to eight stitches in his left hand following a split webbing injury sustained in the previous game.

Kohli reached his 50 in 28 balls and his 100 in just 47 balls. In a 15-over game, scoring a century is statistically improbable; Kohli made it look inevitable with his class on display.

When is IPL 2026?

The IPL 2026 season will commence from March 28, Saturday.

How many teams are there in IPL 2026?

Ten teams will participate in the IPL 2026.

Who are the defending champions of IPL?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.

Who are the most successful teams of IPL?

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of IPL with five titles each.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

