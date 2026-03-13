IPL 2026: A Look At The Greatest Knocks In The History Of Indian Premier League

Going into a ball-striking spree against the PWI bowlers, Gayle reached his century in just 30 balls—a record that still stands. This remains the fastest century in IPL history and was the fastest in all professional T20s for over a decade. By the end of the innings, he had smashed 17 sixes and 13 fours, propelling RCB to a then-world-record total of 263. It is not only the greatest knock in the history of IPL, but it is also arguably the most dominant display of hitting in the history of T20 cricket.